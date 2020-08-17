Use of community health workers led to reduced emergency room visits and greater connections with needed services in the first two years of the Medicaid Transformation Project in the region implemented by Ballad Health.
A report about the first phase of the national project has been released. Ballad Health was one 30 health systems working together in a national, collaborative effort to transform health care and related social needs for nearly 75 million Americans who rely on Medicaid.
In this region, Ballad Health enrolled 257 patients in the program, who in a short time had a cumulative 588 emergency department visits prior to the start of the project, according to a release about the report from the health system.
Of those 257 patients, 118 successfully graduated the program, with 93 linked to a long-term support resource, 48 reporting no emergency room visits or re-admissions during the project and 85 attending all scheduled follow-up appointments, including many who brought their community health worker with them, the release stated.
Through Phase One of the project, Ballad Health and other providers focused on how they could advance the health of vulnerable communities in sustainable ways.
Ballad Health implemented community health workers as a way to reduce unnecessary emergency department visits, shifting Medicaid patients’ care from that high-cost, resource-intensive setting into a more appropriate outpatient facility, such as primary care providers’ offices.
The community health workers also helped patients identify social determinants of their health, such as food and housing insecurity, and worked to find solutions and paths to success.
“As multiple social, biological, behavioral and environmental elements contribute to our overall health, it truly takes a multidisciplinary, well-rounded approach to address the issues that plague our health care system and limit people’s ability to reach their optimal level of health and well-being,” said Greg Neal, president of Ballad Health’s Northeast Market, who helped lead and implement the project.
“We’ve been fortunate to bring in new community health workers, who work in tandem with our other talented, compassionate team members and physicians, as well as numerous community partners, to address different aspects of health and make a tangible difference in hundreds of lives,” he continued.
Neal cited multiple successful patient encounters that resulted from the project, including a patient who expressed interest in establishing a relationship with a primary care provider, but canceled her initial appointment. The assigned community health worker made weekly check-ins and facilitated a successful appointment, even attending alongside the patient and helping her seek further care and understand medications for her heart, neurological system, thyroid and back pain.
Beyond medical care, the community health worker helped the patient identify a food insecurity and provided her with long-term food support resources through local food banks and food delivery services. The community health worker also worked with the patient to evaluate the pros and cons of her current residence in a local hotel in comparison with finding long-term, stable housing.
“Community health workers are the missing link to provide hands-on, boots-on-the ground support for our region’s most vulnerable populations,” said Allie Verlander, Ballad Health’s community health worker manager. “Community health workers are integral to bridging the gap between Ballad Health and an array of community providers, such as our regional departments of social services, insurance providers, transportation departments, mental health providers, homeless shelters and nonprofit human service agencies such as the United Way and Bristol Faith in Action.”
National findings from the Medicaid Transformation Program participants, representing 378 hospitals in 28 states, include:
- 81% of members are improving care in the community to help people rely less on the emergency department
- 64% of members are helping people with acute behavioral health needs
- 75% of members are closing gaps in care for moms and babies
- 38% of members are increasing access and support for people with substance use disorders
The MTP is led by AVIA, with support from Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and general partner at Town Hall Ventures.
The MTP is continuing into Phase Two, which will welcome payers, community health centers and other regional partners to find new ways to collaborate that drive greater, more sustainable and local impact.