The community is invited to tour a Polar Express Drive Thru at Hardin Park on Dec. 14 hosted by Greene Reads, formerly the Greene County Community Collaborative, and Save the Children.
The drive-thru Christmas event will involve Christmas lights, a scavenger hunt and goodie bags for children. Supplies are limited, an announcement from Save the Children said, and a child must be present to receive a goodie bag.
The event is free and open to the community. It will be open 6-7:30 p.m., beginning at the entrance to Hardin Park.