The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office are raising awareness of the importance of fire safety during Community Risk Reduction Week, which concludes on Sunday.
Community Risk Reduction Week, which began Monday, “is a national, grassroots effort created by fire safety professionals to help promote and raise awareness about how data can identify and prioritize local risks and reduce their occurrence and impact,” a TDCI news release said.
A focus of the week will be on in highlighting the importance of volunteers in helping to improve fire safety in their communities.
“During CRR Week, members of the Tennessee fire service can demonstrate how any department, no matter what type, size, or location, can use CRR's concepts to help make their communities and their departments safer,” Gary Farley, TDCI assistant commissioner for fire prevention, said in the release.
“The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to working with departments across Tennessee to help reduce risk and prevent the loss of life,” Farley said.
To raise awareness about the importance of Community Risk Reduction Week, the SFMO will participate in outreach events to help show the importance of fire safety in Tennessee.
Winning entries in the 2021 SFMO Poster Contest will be announced during CRR Week. Participants in the poster contest designed posters around the theme “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” to help raise awareness of the importance of the sounds that smoke alarms make when they are working properly. An award ceremony for the poster contest winners will be held Feb. 5 in Franklin.
Members of the SFMO will also kick off monthly outreach visits to Tennessee fire departments.
“Through these visits, the SFMO can support local fire departments while learning more about the needs of departments and communities across Tennessee,” the release said. SFMO team members will meet with six fire departments that applied for the SFMO’s Excellence in Community Risk Reduction Award to discuss their applications and the feedback they received from the panel of evaluators. The finalists for the award were recognized at the recent Fire Loss Symposium in December.
To learn more about how to participate in CRR Week, visit crrweek.org.
To learn more about fire safety in Tennessee, visit tn.gov/fire.