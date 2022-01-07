An outpouring of concern and prayers for the recovery of the Rev. Kenny Cook and stepdaughter Teagan Welch continues.
Cook and Welch both remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after a shooting incident Monday afternoon in Jefferson County that also resulted in the death of Teagan’s father, 47-year-old Christopher Ray Welch.
Cook, 58, is pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and an employee of the Greene County Solid Waste Office. Teagan, 16, is a junior at Greeneville High School. She is a member of the school band and bowling team.
Investigators from the White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to sort out the sequence of events that led to the life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered by Cook and his stepdaughter, and the death of Christopher Welch.
Police responded to a shooting report about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center on Roy Messer Highway, off Interstate 81 Exit 4 in Jefferson County.
Welch, of Harriman in Roane County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cook and his stepdaughter were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where they remained Thursday.
Members of the Mosheim Church of God congregation continue to gather at the church on West Andrew Johnson Highway to offer prayers and support for the family.
A well-attended prayer vigil for Teagan Welch and Kenny Cook was held Wednesday night at Greeneville High School.
Investigators are still searching for answers about circumstances surrounding Monday’s tragic event.
“This is a pretty complex case. We are still looking at it,” White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter said Thursday.
Cotter said Welch, Cook and Teagan Welch had met in the Pilot Travel Center parking lot off I-81 for a custodial exchange. A fourth person not identified by police who was not injured was also present.
The shootings occurred in the area of the travel center reserved for cars. The parking lot was busy on Monday afternoon. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and continue to learn of others who may have seen the interaction between Cook and Christopher Welch.
“It was a travel center, a pretty good size, and it was 4 o’clock. There were people there, and we’ve got some names,” Cotter said.
Cook cares for others as pastor of the Mosheim Church of God, and is also a valued full-time employee of the Greene County Solid Waste office. County Mayor Kevin Morrison worked with Cook on New Year’s Eve. Morrison was voluntarily filling in on a solid waste crew because the office was short-staffed.
“He is a super employee. He has a great, positive attitude and he is very positive to be around. He has a tremendous sense of humor and he’s one of the sort of people you would want to have in your workplace,” Morrison said. “Everybody needs a Ken Cook.”
Morrison and Cook’s co-workers were deeply affected by news of the injuries suffered by Cook and Teagan Welch.
“We were greatly shocked and greatly saddened at the events of Monday,” Morrison said. “He’s just an absolute pleasure to be around.”
Cook’s co-workers were not given information by police regarding the incident.
“They didn’t provide any type of motive or any details of the circumstances,” Morrison said. “We just know that Teagan and Ken were involved in some sort of domestic altercation that (resulted) in gunfire.”
Cook is a truck driver with the solid waste office, but is a valued co-worker in other ways, Morrison said.
“He was very dedicated. He also mentored and counseled the trustee inmates that were working with us, and they admired him as well,” Morrison said. “He is a very solid person and one certainly that we are heartbroken and very much crushed about right now.”
More than 100 people turned out Wednesday night for the prayer vigil at Greeneville High School, an indication of the regard students and faculty have for the family. Teagen Welch is well-liked among her peers, high school Principal Martin McDonald said Thursday.
The vigil was organized by school administration and band Director Brooke Williams.
“They were concerned for (Teagan) and wanted to share their common prayers for her full recovery,” McDonald said.
Teagan “is a very sweet young lady. She’s a member of our band program and the bowling team,” McDonald said.
“She’s kind of a quirky individual. She’s got a lot of individual flair. She is funny and intelligent and well-liked by her classmates,” he said.
Cook has been pastor of the Mosheim Church of God since 2018, moving to Greene County from Cleveland, Tennessee. Morrison said Cook has been employed by the county for about two years.
More information about the incident will he released by police as the investigation proceeds, Cotter said.
“We’re confident in that it was a domestic situation. It was a child custody swap,” he said Wednesday.
Cook and Christopher Welch were both known as “upstanding” individuals.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Cotter said. “We’re just trying to make sure we do everything correct.”