The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was recently chosen to receive a $10,000 grant from CHEMTREC, an emergency hazardous materials incident response service provider.
Officers from the Falls Church, Virginia, company were on hand Tuesday night for a formal check presentation to Tusculum officials.
CHEMTREC also provided dinner to members of the fire department.
The grant will be used by the fire department to purchase hazardous materials and decontamination equipment. Tusculum was one of only five fire departments out of 120 applicants nationwide selected by CHEMTREC as a recipient of a HELP Awards grant.
Bruce Samuelsen, CHEMTREC chief executive officer, was among company officials who came to Tusculum for the HELP Award presentation.
The purpose of the HELP Award program is “to increase hazmat preparedness and better serve the local community,” according to a plaque given to the fire department and accepted by Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton.
Samuelsen said the CHEMTREC panel reviewing grant award applications was impressed by the activities and professionalism of the all-volunteer department.
CHEMTREC was established in 1971 as a public service hotline for emergency responders to obtain information and assistance for emergency incidents involving chemicals, hazardous materials and dangerous goods.
“Today, CHEMTREC is the world’s premier call center for emergency hazmat response coordination,” according to a company news release.
“Wherever there is a hazardous material, we’re there for the call,” Samuelsen said.
“To recognize the small community-based volunteer fire departments like the one we’re here (for) today, it’s incredible,” he said.
The grant was awarded in late 2021, the 50th anniversary year of CHEMTREC.
“I just want to commend you on the grant,” Samuelsen told fire department members.
The grant proved timely for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. It will fill “critical needs within the fire department,” Shelton said.
Equipment acquired through the grant “was purchased with the last item recently arriving and placed into service,” he said.
“The TVFD is very appreciative of the administration at CHEMTREC selecting our department as one of five nationwide recipients for the 50-year anniversary,” Shelton said. “The items allow the department to be better prepared and equipped for firefighter decontamination at scenes where gear and people need to be washed down.”
Items recently purchased and demonstrated Tuesday to the visitors included an air monitoring meter, two decontamination “ProPak” kits, salvage covers, four breathing air cylinders, four masks for the SCBAs, pails of foam, pails of gear cleaner, garden hoses and nozzles and LED tripod battery lights.
“All of the equipment has the common goal of being able to provide customer service to the community while being able to prolong the life of the gear, but more importantly, improve the safety of the firefighters,” Shelton said.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley was also at the presentation.
“It really helps us to have equipment we need and it’s hard for us to buy, so this really helps,” Corley said.
Hazardous material incidents aren’t confined to large chemical companies. They can happen anywhere, Samuelsen said.
“It’s chemicals in pools, or lithium batteries,” he said. “That’s a hazardous event.”
CHEMTREC partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council to award $10,000 apiece to the five volunteer fire departments in the U.S. that are also NVFC members.
Representing the NVFC at Tuesday’s presentation was Melvin Martin, the organization’s Tennessee director. Martin is chief of the Hardin County Fire Department.
CHEMTREC’S Emergency Call Center is open around the clock, 365 days a year. It provides services for responders worldwide. The call center received more than 150,000 calls in 2021, including about 50,000 calls about what Samuelsen characterized as “significant” hazmat events.
For more information about the CHEMTREC grant, visit https://www.chemtrec.com/chemtrec-services/emergency-responders/help-award.