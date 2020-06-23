Recent expansion at the Landair facility in Greeneville has led to a request for Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors members to mull over until its July meeting.
Paul Bunn, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Covenant Transport Services, asked the board Monday to consider a credit or reimbursement for some of the costs the company has incurred in moving power poles and transformers in a recent expansion of local facilities.
Landair Transport and Landair Logistics is a subsidiary of Covenant Transport, which is based in Chattanooga. The GEA Board is the governing body for the Greeneville Light & Power System.
During Monday’s meeting of the board, GEA President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Carroll was also recognized for his career service and contributions to the power industry by Tennessee Valley Authority.
Carroll is retiring at the end of June. The board has chosen Chuck Bowlin, current GL&PS director of operations and engineering, to succeed Carroll as president & CEO.
The board also approved revisions to the policy regarding customer applications for new service.
COVENANT REQUEST
According to current GL&PS policy, the moving of power poles and other equipment needed due to work on a private property is to be paid by the landowner.
Bunn asked that the board consider a variance to the policy for Covenant and provide either a credit or reimbursement of its expense to move the power poles and transformers due to its expansion and commitment to bring additional jobs to the community in the future.
After Covenant acquired Landair a few years ago, its employees were understandably concerned about the company’s commitment to stay in Greeneville, Bunn said.
As part of the company’s strategic plan and to show its commitment to the community, Covenant plans to purchase the property in Greeneville where the Landair corporate office is located and the truck terminal in Mosheim, he said. The company is currently leasing both properties, but prefers to own its sites, Bunn added.
In addition, the company plans to expand its operations in Greeneville, adding about 60 jobs in the next three years, he said.
As part of that expansion, the corporate office facilities have been remodeled and the parking lot at the corporate office has been expanded, Bunn said.
Currently, the company is seeking a grant from TVA to help cover the expense of the expansion that Covenant is eligible to receive due to the addition of jobs, he said.
Carroll told the board that Covenant has already paid for the moving of the equipment, and information about the costs involved and work completed would be provided to the board members to consider in making their decision.
A variance of this type has not been granted in the past, he told the board, but these improvements differ from most projects in which a pole has to be moved that are residential in nature, such as addition of a driveway.
The request will be on the agenda for board consideration at its July meeting.
CARROLL RECOGNiZED
Monday’s board meeting was the 344th that Carroll said he has been part of since joining GL&PS as its general manager more than 30 years ago.
At the beginning of the meeting, Amy Edge and Chris Quillen from the regional TVA office presented Carroll a plaque recognizing him for his contributions to the power industry in honor of his retirement.
Edge said that Carroll is a respected member of the power industry in the region and nationally, and his influence has had a positive impact during his career.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Carroll thanked the board for giving him “the best seat in the house for the past 30 years” to watch the local utility’s staff earn the trust of the public through dedication to providing the best service possible and respect for customers.
“I have been so fortunate for the last 30 years to be surrounded by the best set of people — the board and all the people in this organization,” Carroll said.
When he came to Greeneville Light & Power, the utility’s relationship was not strong with the public and its employees, Carroll said.
The utility has provided service and expansion while keeping power rates low, he said.
“And the one thing for which I am most proud is our safety record, that our employees have gone home to their families each day,” Carroll said.
POLICY CHANGE
The board also approved revisions to the policy regarding customer applications for new service.
One change to the policy is that individuals applying for service must now provide two types of identification and acceptable photo ID such as a driver’s license or other governmental ID and a valid U.S. Social Security number or card.
Another change is that a certificate of occupancy from a municipality or county, an electrical inspection or other documentation of action by a regulatory body for the location must be presented prior to connection of power service.
The policy also now notes that service may be cut off to any location without notice if it is determined the service poses an imminent safety hazard.
Another revision now provides that customers obtaining service to a location agree that the utility or its contractor have access to trim vegetation around all high voltage power lines and facilities.
The board also approved a five-year contract with Jones Location Services to mark underground lines when requests are made by customers in relation to improvement or other projects on their properties.
Carroll said the bid price of $6.35 per request in the first three years of the contract is less than what is paid currently by the utility. The contract calls for the price to go up to $6.95 per call in the final two years of the contract.