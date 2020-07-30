Resident complaints about drug trafficking at a Greeneville address led to charges being filed July 23 against three people.
Warrants were served at 126 Skyview Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia charges were filed against Josh Brogdon, 37, of the Skyview Drive address; Danielle Dockery, 25, of 128 Whispering Oaks Lane; and Karen Gail Britt, 31, of 60 Lonesome Pine Trail.
Additional charges are pending.
The 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation, DTF Director Craig Duncan said in a news release.
Assisting the DTF in the investigation was the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Warrants were served at the address by DTF agents with the assistance of the Greeneville Police Department’s SWAT Team and patrol units, along with the CID divisions of the police and sheriff’s departments.
Britt, Brogdon and Dockery had first appearances last week in General Sessions Court. Preliminary hearings are set on Aug. 10 for Britt and Dockery and on Aug. 31 for Brogdon.