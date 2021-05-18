The state Comptroller’s Office Tuesday described the actions of the former Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department IT systems Administrator David Stewart Cowles Jr. that led to his entering a guilty plea Friday to a count of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Cowles, 37, of Greeneville, entered the guilty plea in Greene County Criminal Court. He was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to four years in prison. Cowles received a split confinement sentence that includes serving seven months in jail, with the remainder of the time suspended to be served on state probation, according to court documents.
An investigation conducted by the comptroller’s office “determined that Cowles misappropriated $49,826.20 from the county by engaging in a number of improper practices,” a news release said.
“Improper practices” cited in the news release include:
- Cowles using a sheriff’s department credit card to make apparent personal purchases on Amazon totaling at least $29,554.14. Examples of the purchases include a hot tub, an espresso machine, gaming items, and a Bose speaker system. “Cowles altered the invoices that he provided to the county to disguise the purchases as technology equipment for the department,” the release said.
- Cowles submitted time sheets to the sheriff’s department and the Greeneville Police Department for the same work hours. He was paid at least $19,490 by the county for more than 1,592 hours “in which he claimed to work at both jobs simultaneously,” comptroller’s office investigators found.
- Cowles activated a county-paid cell phone line for one of his family members. The county paid $726 for about 14 months use on the line.
- Cowles continued to use a county-paid cell phone number after his employment ended on Sept. 1, 2018. The cost of the usage was $55.57.
RESTITUTION ORDERED
Cowles was ordered to pay almost $50,000 in restitution as part of the guilty plea.
Cowles was directed by Dugger to repay $29,554.14 to the Greene County Trustee’s Office, and $9,745.23 each to the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said earlier this week in a news release that Cowles was a Greene County Sheriff’s Department employee from 2014 to 2018.
Holt said that Cowles was hired by former Sheriff Pat Hankins as the system administrator.
“Cowles was responsible for the department’s computer system and purchases made related to his duties. Sheriff Hankins gave Cowles access to the department’s credit card to use for purchases for the sheriff’s department,” Holt said.
Cowles’ employment was terminated in September 2018 when Holt took office as sheriff. His job with the Greeneville Police Department ended about the same time when Tim Ward became police chief.
Holt said after he took office, an equipment inventory was conducted “and it was discovered that several purchases made on the county credit card by Cowles were not present or accounted for.”
Holt contacted the state Comptroller’s Office for an audit and investigation.
The Comptroller’s Office presented audit and investigation findings to 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
Cowles was not indicted by a grand jury. He entered a plea by information on Friday, meaning he entered into an agreement with the state to bypass grand jury proceedings and enter the guilty plea in Criminal Court.
Cowles “(essentially) charged both the city and the county for the same hours worked on multiple occasions, thereby receiving double pay,” Armstrong said. “In addition, he made unauthorized purchases for his personal benefit.”
Holt said that Cowles “used his position of trust for his own personal benefit.”
“While I am extremely disappointed in his actions, I want to be very clear in saying that Mr. Cowles’ actions are not representative of the men and women employed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department,” Holt said.
Cowles could not be reached Tuesday for comment. His lawyer, Frank Santore, issued a brief statement Saturday on Cowles’ behalf:
"Mr. Cowles feels great remorse for the pain he caused to all affected herein,” it said.
Cowles was ordered to report on May 21 to the Greene County Detention Center.
DEFICIENCIES FOUND
The Comptroller’s Office investigation found deficiencies in sheriff’s department internal controls, “some of which contributed to Cowles’ ability to purchase personal items with the county’s credit card, duplicate time reporting, and abuse the use of county-paid cellphones without prompt detection.”
One deficiency identified includes the payment by the Greene County Office of Accounts and Budgets of invoices “without documentation that goods had been received.”
“This practice weakens controls over the purchasing process and increases the risks of paying for something that was not received,” an investigation document states.
Another deficiency identified is that “management did not provide adequate oversight of operations.”
“Management at the department and the county did not provide adequate oversight and did not establish appropriate internal controls. Management is responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of financial reporting and of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations,” the comptroller’s report said. “The lack of oversight contributed to their failure to promptly identify the improper transactions."
County and city officials “indicated that they have corrected or will correct these deficiencies,” according to the Comptroller’s Office.
“It is important for government entities to not only review invoices, but also document that all goods have been received. This necessary step helps diminish the risk that a government will pay for something that never arrived in its offices,” state Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in the release.
To view the Cowles investigative report, go to: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html.
Anyone suspecting fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee can call the comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800-232-5454, or file a report online at tncot.cc/fraud. The Comptroller’s Office can be followed on Twitter @TNCOT and Instagram @tncot.