Tennessee needs to provide more long-term mental health care options for individuals who get caught up in the criminal justice system, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Many also have substance abuse issues, and some wind up in jail or living on the street, Dell Wykle, a criminal justice liaison with Frontier Health, told coalition members at their monthly meeting.
Wykle is in Greene County General Sessions Court three times a week and helps coordinate treatment services for defendants in the criminal justice system, along with helping families understand how the legal system works.
Some clients have mental health conditions, often a confusing situation for family members.
“They do not know what to do. (The state) does not have long-term mental health facilities any more. That’s why the homeless population is the way it is,” Wykle said.
Others “are in jail and think they are not sick, but they are very sick. You can hear it in their voice, the despair,” she said.
Wykle can arrange for clients to have mental health evaluations. She visits jails and consults with health officials, judges, public defenders and criminal lawyers.
A therapist visits the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse once a week. The therapist reports back to Wykle about individuals who may need her help.
Wykle said there were many more options to help those with long-term needs when she started in the profession.
“Our resources are limited now,” she said. “A lot of the resources have been taken away.”
The state-funded Lakeshore Mental Health Institute in Knoxville was closed in 2012. Of the four state hospitals that serve those with long-term mental health needs, the nearest to Greene County is Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga.
Wykle said Frontier Health may be able to help pay an initial fee for admission to some facilities. Other services that may be provided to clients include grocery and utility bill assistance.
“I do wish we had long-term facilities available for people,” along with state facilities for children, Wykle said.
In other business, coalition member Lea Ann Spradlen, a community navigator with the Ballad Health Strong Futures program, said that 62 units of Narcan were distributed during the recent drug take-back event conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at Walmart.
Nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan, can be applied to reverse the effect of a potentially fatal opioid overdose. It is now used by law enforcement officers, available to staff in schools and also made available to members of the community, particularly those at high risk and family members.
“That was the most our coalition has distributed at an event,” Spradlen said. The sheriff’s department collected 80 pounds of unwanted prescription medications at Walmart, and hosted collection sites at two other locations. Additional collection sites were hosted by other law enforcement agencies.
Walmart provided a $2,000 grant to the coalition to help provide Narcan to those at risk.
“Kudos to them,” Spradlen said.
In other action, anti-drug coalition Director Dr. Robert Locklear said that Cindy Wilhoit will join the anti-drug coalition as a part-time staff associate. Wilhoit, who serves as Greene County Recovery Court case manager, will offer coalition-related programs in Greene County schools beginning with the spring semester.