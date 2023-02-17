An average of 11 Norfolk Southern Railway freight trains passed through Greeneville every 24 hours in 2022, according to data compiled by the Federal Railroad Administration.
That fact gives pause to some when considering the disastrous outcome of a Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in an eastern Ohio town on the Pennsylvania border. The derailment later resulted in a fire and toxic chemical plume being released, and the evacuation of nearby residents. Effects linger in the community.
The National Transportation Safety Board attributes the incident to an apparent mechanical failure on one of the rail cars. Norfolk Southern maintains it “is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community and to help the community recover and thrive.”
Could it happen here?
About 50 rail cars derailed or were damaged on the night of Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, according to the NTSB. “Surveillance video from a residence showed what appears to be a wheel bearing (on a rail car) in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment,” a NTSB investigative update released Tuesday states.
The update states that 38 rail cars derailed and a fire ensued that damaged an additional 12 cars. “There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train” and 11 derailed, according to the NTSB.
Mandatory evacuations began the night of Feb. 5 after authorities became concerned that the rail cars could explode after a “drastic temperature change” was observed in a rail car containing vinyl chloride used to make plastic products.
About half of the 4,800 residents of East Palestine and some in the surrounding area had to evacuate on Feb. 6 following a controlled burn of chemicals released from damaged tank cars. Flames and black smoke billowed into the sky from the derailment site, creating a large plume, after authorities said the controlled release of vinyl chloride would begin. Chemicals that spilled from the wreck affected more than 7 miles of streams and killed some 3,500 fish, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated.
The evacuation order was lifted Feb. 8 after the air was deemed safe. Officials also say water testing shows no remaining signs of contamination.
Authorities continue to monitor air and water quality.
On July 1, 2015, about 5,000 residents of Maryville in Blount County were evacuated after a CSX freight train car carrying a flammable chemical used in making plastics derailed and burst into flames. More than 80 people were treated at area hospitals, including 10 first responders exposed to noxious fumes.
‘DANGEROUS AND VOLATILE’ MATERIALS
Greene County and the surrounding area is home to a number of industries that use or manufacture materials considered hazardous. Public officials in Greene County have taken notice, including Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, who shared concerns “about the tragic and dangerous situation” in Ohio.
“While (East) Palestine is about a third the size of Greeneville, we share some similarities in the fact that Norfolk Southern has a very heavily traveled railway line bisecting our entire town. I am also confident that there are a myriad of chemicals, fluids, flammables, and other products that are very dangerous and volatile passing through our town on those rails, every day,” Morrison said Friday.
Ian Jefferies, head of the Association of American Railroads trade group, told the Associated Press that 99.9% of all hazardous materials shipments reach their destinations safely.
Federal Railroad Administration data showed hazardous chemicals were released during 11 train accidents nationwide last year, out of roughly 535 million miles, with two injuries reported. In the past decade, releases of hazardous materials peaked at 20 in both 2018 and 2020.
“Railroads are the safest form of moving goods across land in the country without question,” Jefferies said. “But railroads are also working to drive toward zero incidents. Until we reach that goal, we haven’t got to where we want to be.”
Morrison said there are industries in Greene County and the immediate surrounding area that use hazardous materials “and other potentially harmful products in their manufacturing and industrial processes.”
“Under the right conditions or in the environment of an accident could be, like Palestine, an emergency disaster of epic proportion,” he said. “Having admitted that something like this could happen here, we too, and all of our resources would be just as quickly overwhelmed as Palestine, Ohio. What is going on there, the response needed, the clean up required, et cetera, is too monumental for such a small community, as we can see.”
Morrison said that as Greene County mayor, “I am always concerned and on edge that a similar event like this could happen here on our rails. But, we also have to have an eye toward (Interstate 81) as there is a lot of hazardous transporting there; (and) the Nolichucky River, which is our water supply and can also be greatly affected by our industrial neighbors, especially those upstream.
Nuclear Fuel Services, located 28 miles upriver from Greeneville in Unicoi County, produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
‘POINTS OF CONCERN’
“There are many points of concern when thinking about hazardous materials passing through our county,” Morrison said.
He said that Greene County’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security team “works, trains, and prepares daily for many contingencies.”
“For us or any community, vigilance and communication is key, and I keep (and) study our emergency operations plan, and am briefed by our emergency management agency weekly on the potential or existing dangers to Greene County and how we respond to them by our EMA,” he said.
Morrison said the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also requires the county to maintain an emergency operations plan that includes hazardous material spills and related accidents.
“This plan is updated and renewed annually to include some of the other latest lessons learned like those in Palestine, Ohio,” Morrison said.
“Despite our planning, it is the magnitude of this disaster that is the most difficult to cope with,” he said.
Morrison has communicated and met with local Norfolk Southern officials.
“While I am not intimately familiar with their safety procedures and protocols for accidents and transporting hazardous materials, they have reinforced to me their commitment to excellence in maintenance and safety for our county, and their employees and their company reputation,” Morrison said.
He acknowledged accidents “can and will happen.”
“As a general rule, it is only a matter of time until the rule of averages catches up, and there is an accident, or in the case of Palestine, a complete life threatening, environmental, and financial tragedy,” Morrison said. “What we can do in the meantime is plan, prepare, and learn, and do our best to prevent these situations and other incidents in the future, and then pray something like this never visits our community. Additionally, we all can commit to and never compromise safety first and proper maintenance always.”
‘NUMBER ONE’ PRIORITY
A Norfolk Southern spokesperson Thursday emphasized what she said was the company’s commitment to safe operational practices.
“The safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our number one priority. We diligently monitor our trains and infrastructure to identify potential hazards, and we invest approximately a billion (dollars) annually into maintaining our infrastructure every year. To prepare for the rare instance of a significant incident, we work with hundreds of first responders across our network every year,” Katie Byrd, Norfolk Southern senior communications manager, wrote Thursday in an email response to questions.
Byrd wrote that as a “common carrier, Norfolk Southern is required by law to carry a variety of materials used by businesses to manufacture goods.”
“Much of that material is also transported by trucks on the highway, the main difference being that rail cars can hold a much larger volume. Rail cars are built, maintained, and inspected to standards set by the Association of American Railroads and the Federal Railroad Administration. These standards are built on many years of research and continued refinement to railcar designs with safety in mind,” Byrd wrote.
Incidents involving hazardous material spills “are extremely rare, but we are prepared for them. Norfolk Southern has a team of regional hazardous material professionals and are backed up by specialized contractors that respond immediately to any incident. This is in addition to the annual training we conduct with first responders across our network, offered free of charge,” Byrd wrote.
QUESTIONS ABOUT NFS
Materials being transported by rail from industries in the region are among concerns of members of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network, an environmental watchdog group.
ECAN Member Barbara O’Neal referenced EnergySolutions, located in Erwin near the Nuclear Fuel Services facility.
She said nuclear waste classified as “low-level” is transported by rail to Utah for burial.
“They consider it ‘low-level’ radioactive waste. However, the only thing low-level about it is the name. I think it would be safe to say if a train wrecked and it was carrying radioactive waste or chemicals, it would be extremely dangerous to anyone living nearby, and even more so if a fire was involved like the accident in Ohio,” O’Neal said Friday.
“NFS also ships out radioactive waste, via rail, which is contained in the soil they dig up while trying to clean up and decommission the North Site area. That may not be low-level. If not, it is shipped to a different site” in New Mexico, O’Neal said.
“(I am) not sure what route it takes,” she said.
O’Neal said she reviewed Nuclear Regulatory Commission and NFS environmental reports and assessment documents, including one released Tuesday relating to a proposed NFS operating license amendment, “and I’ve never seen anything about possible train accident scenarios involving radioactive material. I think that is something we should try to get the NRC to add.”
The NRC “supposedly (has) to do an (environmental assessment) on this license amendment prior to approval,” O’Neal said.
Linda Cataldo Modica, ECAN president, commented on the pending license amendment request, which would allow a new process at NFS currently performed at the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge.
“Another interesting question for NFS, that they will likely not answer, is how will the 96% Uranium-235 be conveyed from Y-12 to Erwin if their license amendment request is granted? Will that bomb material be on the roads? Or on the rails? What quantity in any given shipment?,” Modica asked.
INFRASTRUCTURE ISSUES
State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-Morristown, represents a district that encompasses Greene, Cocke, Hamblen and part of Sevier counties.
His office receives many calls from citizens, but Southerland said Friday he is not aware of anyone expressing concern about rail transport accidents. The General Assembly is in session and Southerland said he only became aware of the train derailment in Ohio this week.
“The rail is federal, so they don’t come down here (to the state level),” Southerland said. “I’m more concerned about the transportation needs in the area and what’s happening to the roads in our area.”
Infrastructure investments are among the stated goals of Gov. Bill Lee.
Tennessee has nearly 3,000 miles of rail lines, including over 2,100 miles of “Class I” lines. Norfolk Southern is one of the six Class I railroads operating in Tennessee.
In its 2022 “Tennessee Infrastructure Report Card,” the American Society of Civil Engineers gave rail transport a “C” grade.
Freight volumes transported on tracks in the state are projected to grow 130% by 2024, compared to 2012, according to the ASCE.
“One study showed varying infrastructure conditions on Class I and Class II track operations, rating an estimated 64% and 26%, respectively, as sufficient, per U.S. Track Class Regulations.
“The same study determined 41% of mileage examined within the state must be upgraded to accommodate heavier rail cars,” according to the ASCE.
Tennessee “is one of the most important freight rail hubs in the United States,” tied for ninth nationally for the number of freight railroads, the report states. A total of 15.2 million tons and 458,000 carloads of rail traffic originated in Tennessee during 2019, and 26.1 million tons and 615,200 carloads of rail traffic terminated in the state that year.
“Without an improvement in the operational performance of freight networks, congestion will increase significantly over the long-term horizon and increased freight volumes will increase vehicle weight of the transport, thus deteriorating the the rail faster (and) requiring further maintenance,” according to the ASCE report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.