Merrill’s Marauders, an “expendable,” top-secret, commando force fighting entirely behind enemy lines in the China Burma India Theater during World War II, will receive the Congressional Gold Medal thanks to legislation passed by Congress Tuesday.
Six Greene County men were part of the elite fighting force. The six are now deceased, as are all but eight of the approximately 3,000 men who comprised the 5307th Composite Unit Provisional, the unit’s official designation. The Greene Countians were U.M. Clemmer, Coolidge Cutshall, Chester Farmer, John M. Jones, J.C. Kidwell and Junior Potter. One of the six, Jones, was in the last part of his 101-year-long life, the oldest surviving member of the Marauder force. Post-war, Jones was the longtime publisher of The Greeneville Sun.
The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the two highest civilian awards in the United States. The other is the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Efforts to gain such honor for the volunteer regiment have been underway for years. The final step in completing the process will be a presidential signature.
One of the eight surviving Marauders, 96-year-old Robert “Bob” Passanisi, of Lindenhurst, New York, described himself this week as “thrilled beyond words” by Congress’s action. Passanisi is considered the Marauder spokesperson and historian.
“It has been a long journey, and we’ve had to struggle through three Congressional sessions to obtain this great honor,” said Passanisi. “Reaching this goal was not unlike our 1944 mission in Burma.”
‘DANGEROUS AND HAZARDOUS’
Formation of the Marauders was dramatic, bold and secretive. Almost 3,000 Infantrymen volunteered from the Caribbean, United States and South Pacific battlefields for an unexplained mission they were told would be “dangerous and hazardous.”
Congress passed this week’s legislation one day after the 77th anniversary of when 2,000 volunteers from the Caribbean and United States boarded the S.S. Lurline on Sept. 21, 1943, in San Francisco. From there they traveled to New Caledonia to pick up almost 1,000 additional volunteers from South Pacific battles. They then proceeded to their unknown destination and mission.
The world’s top two Allied leaders, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, decided at the 1943 Quebec Conference to create a secret, long-range penetration force of American volunteers, code-named Galahad, to fight behind enemy lines in Burma.
The unit was nicknamed after its commander, Brig. Gen. Frank D. Merrill.
The late Marauder and retired Lt. Gen. Sam Wilson, who helped create Delta Force and was an adviser to five presidents, called the Burma strategy a “suicide mission. There was a plan to get us into Burma but no plan to get us out.”
Gen. George C. Marshall, then Army chief of staff, said the Marauder campaign against “large numbers of the enemy, with few resources, was unmatched in any theater.”
Merrill’s Marauders hailed from every state in the nation. Their ranks included 15 ethnic groups, one member being a Native American code talker. The oldest was a World War I veteran of the Canadian Black Watch Highlanders. The youngest was 14 when he enlisted.
Another escaped the Bataan Death March and sailed 3,200 miles across the Pacific Ocean to Australia before volunteering. One of the 14 Japanese American interpreters, or Nisei, captured the United States’ first prisoner of war on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after Pearl harbor was attacked. Several were survivors, sworn to secrecy for 57 years, of the sinking of the HMT Rohna in the Mediterranean Sea by the world’s first guided missile.
Carrying only what they could pack on their backs and mules, they defeated the much larger and better equipped elite Japanese 18th division in five major battles and 30 minor engagements.
They walked farther than any World War II fighting force — almost 1,000 miles — to complete their mission of seizing northern Burma’s Myitkyina airstrip, which they did on May 17, 1944. Many were little more than living human skeletons by the time they reached the airstrip.
‘HISTORIC HONOR’
Passanisi describes the mission of the 5307th Composite Unit Provisional as an attempt to “accomplish the impossible. … My one regret is that only eight of us are alive to enjoy this historic honor.”
Marauder Gilbert H. Howland, also 96, from Hamilton, New Jersey, and Passanisi visited Congress three times during this session to gain support from senators and representatives.
Two of those trips were planned by Fred Eames, an attorney in Washington, D.C.
“The Congressional Gold Medal gives (Merrill’s Marauders) the recognition they deserve,” said Eames. “We were honored to have assisted in getting it across the finish line.”
“It is a great honor for me and our unit,” said Howland. “We all volunteered and came together as a team to complete our mission. I wish all those men were alive today to receive this honor.
“I fought in WWII, in Korea in the Pork Chop Hill sector and did two combat tours in Vietnam. But the worst fighting I experienced was in Burma with Merrill’s Marauders.”
Greene County’s Wilhelmina Clemmer Williams, daughter of U.M. Clemmer, said her father spoke little about his wartime experiences, but his family knew it had been an ordeal. If he were alive today, she said, he would shun the spotlight as an individual, but be proud to see the Marauders honored as a unit.
John M. Jones Jr. made a similar observation in repeating a comment made by Alex S. Jones, one of his two brothers. Alex Jones told his older brother that, if their late father is somehow able to see the congressional honor being given to the Marauders, he is proud not for himself, but for the Marauders as a group and team.
Twenty-eight Marauders were alive in 2016 when the first bill aimed at honoring the force was introduced in the House of Representatives by New York Congressman Peter King, with Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop as a major co-sponsor. The companion bill was introduced in 2017 by former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson.
‘AMERICANS WHO LOVED THEIR COUNTRY’
Merrill’s Marauders endured great struggles and peril in Burma, most seemingly considering it a tough wartime job that had to be done rather than the heroic, exhausting and perilous effort it proved to be.
John M. Jones family spokesman John M. Jones Jr. yesterday told The Greeneville Sun (of which he is a retired editor), “The surviving members of the World War II volunteer regiment known to the world as Merrill’s Marauders whom I came to know over the years, including my own father, did not consider themselves heroes. It always seemed to me that, in their own eyes, they saw themselves simply as Americans who loved their country deeply and were giving the very best they had — everything, if it was necessary — to defend it and their families at a time of great peril.
“But I believe what they accomplished, as a lightly-equipped special operations unit fighting a much larger Japanese force in the jungles of Burma, was genuinely heroic by any reasonable standard. I think the record has borne that out, despite the Marauders’ own modesty.
“As a descendant of one of them, it is truly heartwarming to me that their extraordinary service is going to be recognized with the Congressional Gold Medal. I am very grateful to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, including Tennessee Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and 1st District Rep. Phil Roe, for helping make this well-deserved honor possible.
“And I am extremely glad that eight of the almost 3,000 original Marauders are still alive to see it done.”
That as many Marauders survived the war as did is remarkable given the situations in which they lived and fought. The men comprising Merrill’s Marauders struggled not only against a human enemy, but also malaria, mite typhus, dysentery, monsoons, isolation and AOE — short for an “accumulation of everything.” Victory came at great cost.
Their legacy is honored by Ft. Benning’s 75th Ranger Regiment, whose crest is the Merrill’s Marauders patch. The military intelligence building at 75th Ranger Regiment Is named “Melillo Hall” in honor of Georgia’s last Merrill’s Marauder.
The Marauders were not recognized as Rangers until the Vietnam War. Three members of the 5307th CUP have the rare distinction of being triple Combat Infantryman Badge recipients, meaning they served in WW II, Korea and Vietnam. There are 30 in the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame.
‘KEEP OUR STORY ALIVE’
Comments from surviving Marauders focus mostly on gratitude and memories of those of their number who have passed away. The oldest surviving Marauder, Gabriel Kinney, who turns 100 in February and lives in Daphne, Alabama, said, “After all this time for Congress to pass a bill acknowledging our service means a lot to me and to my family. It probably means even more to the descendants of those who did not make it.
“It will help to keep our story alive,” he said, adding, “There were only 18 left from my platoon when we reached the Mytikyina airfield, and those who did not make it to the airfield are the ones to remember and honor.”
James E. Richardson, 99, from Jacksboro, Tennessee, said, “I don’t think any of us ever expected to get any kind of award or medal for completing a mission to aid our country in the war. Most of us just wanted to serve our country and hopefully survive and go home.”
One of his five brothers serving in WW II did not make it home.
“The secret mission we were given took a heavy toll of lives,” added Richardson. “The men that died are the ones that deserve the recognition. They gave their all. Those of us that are left now are a small handful of men who were fortunate enough to get to live out our lives.”
Russell Hamler, 96, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said, “It will be a great honor to get this Gold Medal. It means they recognize what we did. We were all volunteers. There aren’t many left. They were a bunch of good guys.”
James T. Collins, 96, from Tampa, Florida, said, “Well, I really appreciate it. We were all volunteers. It was such a long time ago that we were in Burma. I wish my foxhole buddy, Joe, was still alive and we could talk about it.”
Rocco Deluca, who turned 98 Sept. 5 in a Connecticut long-term care facility said, “This will recognize us Merrill’s Marauders for successfully completing our mission and the hell we went through in Burma to accomplish it. I wish my buddy Jimmy Clinton was still alive to also be honored and receive it.”
Raleigh Nayes, who turned 98 on Sept. 8 in Chippewa Falls, lives in a long-term care facility under strict COVID-19 lockdown. His son, Jim Nayes, said, “This will be a wonderful chapter in the Nayes family for generations. Dad didn’t talk much about the war. He and five of his brothers returned home from WW II, went on with their lives and didn’t look back.”
‘THE TRADITION CONTINUES’
“The National Infantry Association is thrilled to congratulate those proud members of the 5307th Composite unit who have finally been recognized for their uncommon valor, selfless sacrifice, and remarkable confidence in overcoming countless obstacles,” said Robert “Rob” Choppa, retired Ranger and president of National Infantry Association. “The Marauders fought against overwhelming superior forces in the China Burma India Theater.”
The Congressional Gold Medal is “a tremendous tribute to these warriors that is a long time coming,” said retired Lt. Gen. and Ranger P.K. “Ken” Keen from Georgia, who serves as honorary colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment. He said thanks should be given to those “who kept up the effort to make it happen.”
“The 75th Ranger Regiment draws their lineage, honor and culture directly from the 5307th,” said retired Ranger Michael T. Hall from Tennessee, who serves as the honorary regimental sergeant major of the 75th Ranger Regiment.
“The 5307th conducted the most demanding mission of WWII — a tactical unit asked to accomplish a strategic task, without fanfare and without relief. They did it because it was a job that had to be done, and there was no one else — they did it for each other, they did not do it for praise or reward. The 75th has been continuously deployed to combat since early October 2001, without fanfare and without relief,” added Hall. “The tradition continues.”
The majority of this story was written by Jonnie Melillo Clasen, daughter of a Marauder. She now serves as liaison between Merrill’s Marauders descendants and Congress. Clasen was a leader in the effort to gain congressional honors for the Marauders. Greeneville Sun Assistant Editor Cameron Judd contributed localized content to the story.