Area residents have forged ahead with construction projects in Greene County, even as the price of building materials, particularly lumber, continues to skyrocket.
The cost of raw building materials has risen drastically throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with lumber prices soaring to historic highs this year.
The cost of building a new house could be 30 percent more than usual due to the high price of lumber according to Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
According to an Associated Press report, in the year’s time from April 2020 to April 2021, the price of framing lumber increased from $350 per thousand board feet to $1,147 per thousand board feet, a price jump of nearly 228 percent. The price of lumber then barreled to an all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet on May 28, an increase of 288 percent over 13 months.
As the pandemic gripped the United States last April, the supply of lumber was cut as many producers believed demand would decrease in the face of economic uncertainty. However, there was no decrease in demand, rather demand increased due to a flood of do-it-yourself homeowners and new builders looking to take advantage of low mortgage rates. Lumber suppliers have been trying to catch up with demand since then.
Despite these high prices, area residents have continued to build and renovate. Greene County distributed 726 building permits in 2020, a marked increase over the 552 permits granted in 2018 and the 596 granted in 2019. Through May of 2021, the county has given out 365 building permits, which puts it on pace to distribute more permits this year than in the past five years.
Construction in the county has continued undaunted by high prices, and the blistering pace of building in the county has kept contractors busy.
“My phone is ringing everyday with people wanting to build houses and looking for contractors,” said Jeff Idell, owner of Idell Construction, 830 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, “Prices of materials have dramatically increased this year, but demand is still there.
“I actually have a customer waiting list right now,” Idell said, “We’ve got plenty to do.”
PERMITS DOWN IN CITY
The numbers in the Town of Greeneville show a somewhat different trend within the city limits.
The number of building permits issued in the Town of Greeneville have decreased slightly over the past few years, but construction rates have remained stable throughout the pandemic. The Town of Greeneville issued 756 permits in 2020 compared to 787 in 2019 and 839 in 2018. So far in 2021, the town has distributed 323 permits, a slightly lower rate than years past.
“The totals for 2020 faired stronger than some might have predicted leading into and amidst the pandemic,” said Town of Greeneville Permit Administrator Adam Clark, “but tides seem to have shifted some in the current year.”
“There is still a lot of interest in people moving here,” said Planning Director Randy Davenport, “but we have certainly seen a decrease in permits for new construction.”
However, the reason for this decrease in new construction within the city limits may not lie solely with the high price of building materials. Instead, it may just be that the city is simply running out of clear space.
At a recent Greeneville Regional Planning Commission meeting, it was discussed that many of the clear and level lots in the city have been purchased in recent years. Many of the lots that remain would require trees to be cleared and the ground to be leveled before any building could take place. For those looking to build a new home or business, this can be a little too much to tackle. The lack of clear and flat lots coupled with high lumber prices has contributed to the decrease in new construction in the city.
However, the rate of construction is still stable, and Clark is not worried.
“I look forward to future projects and sustained growth for our town,” said Clark, “Moving forward, the future is bright in Greeneville and I suspect the booming real estate market will help carry us through the inflation seen currently with lumber prices.”