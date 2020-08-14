Efforts toward construction of a new hangar at the Greeneville Municipal Airport are on hold for now.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority voted Monday to table any further action on the construction of the new hangar after discussing a recommendation from its engineering firm, PDC Consultants, to have an environmental study completed of the proposed site for the hangar as a next step in the process.
The hangar project was initially proposed to provide space for a new business that has located at the airport, Vertical Flight Technologies.
The company provides such custom helicopter services as aerial relocation and lifting, firefighting assistance and crop dusting and has five aircraft involved in its operations. Temporary hangar space has been provided for VFT in existing facilities at the airport.
In talking with representatives of VFT, PDC and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the cost of the new hangar may be around $3 million, Airport Authority Chairman Jeff Hollet told its members.
The Airport Authority has received a $1 million grant for the construction of the hangar through the state, and its members hoped that other grants could be obtained to help fund the project.
However, no further grant funding has thus far been obtained. The lease payment that would be required for the Airport Authority to recoup its expenses for the project with just the $1 million grant is more than VFT is willing to pay, Hollett said.
The size of the proposed hangar was reduced from what was originally planned to help reduce cost, but the smaller sized building would still be cost prohibitive. VFT has expressed satisfaction with its current facilities, he said.
Authority members inquired about other projects for which the grant could be used, such as construction of new T-hangars that could produce revenue for airport operations. There is a waiting list of people wishing to rent T-hangar space at the Greeneville airport.
The state grant requires a project that brings new jobs to the community, Hollett explained, and there may not be time to find another business for the new hangar before the deadline for using the funds.
In other business, the Airport Authority did not take any action on a request for approval of a sublease of office space until more information about the proposal could be presented.