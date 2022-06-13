JOHNSON CITY – The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network has started the first phase of a construction project that will enhance services for children and families across the Appalachian Highlands, according to a Ballad Health news release.
“Ballad Health made a promise to invest in our region’s children – our region’s future – through the creation of the Niswonger Children’s Network,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “Already, the services this network is providing are changing lives.
“With this expansion, we’re adding new services and capacity, with a goal of improving health outcomes and well-being for children and families. Furthermore, this investment in our children’s hospital demonstrates that our region is the right place for families and businesses to thrive.”
The first phase of construction consists of the conversion of an attached medical office building to a new institute – the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute. Similar to the establishment of the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute – which integrates world-class cardiology clinical services, research and training – the newly established J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute will create a regionwide opportunity to serve children with complex medical needs through more coordinated care between multiple specialists, while also creating a clearinghouse for public educational service and participation in research and training, according to the news release.
“Children need healthy starts to grow into healthy adults, and offering more resources for high-quality healthcare services gives them an enormous leap forward,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region and chief executive officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network. “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and they deserve access to the best healthcare and programs we can offer. We’re committed to providing comprehensive services that improve overall health, as well as tackling problems that threaten the future of families and children.”
Following the initial phase of construction, the next renovation phase will create a new, two-floor vertical expansion, stacked atop the existing hospital. The additional floors will house another element of the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute: a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit.
With that renovation, Niswonger Children’s Hospital will host the newest NICU in both Tennessee and Virginia. The new NICU will offer private spaces for parents and siblings and give parents the ability to stay continuously with their babies.
Construction and expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital is largely funded by the Hope Rising philanthropy campaign, which is raising $30 million, anchored by a pace-setting gift of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family. The Nicewonder family, from Bristol, Virginia, has provided the second-largest single investment into the children’s hospital since its inception in 2009.
"The J.D. Nicewonder family has for many years supported Ballad Health Foundation initiatives because we so highly value the efforts to improve healthcare in this area that we call home,” the family said in a statement. “We were immediately impressed with the ambitious plans to expand Niswonger Children's Hospital and are very excited to be able to contribute to this project.
The Niswonger Children’s Network represents 21 counties across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with a secondary service area encompassing an additional six counties in Western North Carolina and two counties in Southeastern Kentucky. In 2021, Niswonger Children’s Hospital served children from 32 states and 174 counties, according to the news release.
In addition to the hospital expansion, Hope Rising funds will enable other initiatives, such as the pediatric emergency department and the Center for Women and Babies at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, and it will also sustain funding a Children’s Resource Center in Abingdon, Virginia, bolster telehealth services in rural communities and supplement the Niswonger Children’s Network child life therapy program.
Donations to the Hope Rising campaign are still being accepted on Ballad Health’s website at www.balladhealth.org/foundation/donate-online .