While the coronavirus pandemic has caused economic upheaval in many sectors of the local economy, building construction and the real estate market have been strong, particularly this summer.
Activity has remained constant in the Greeneville and Greene County building departments with permit issuance tracking to be one of the best years in history in the town if the trend continues, and the county has seen increases in most months since the pandemic began.
“At this point, construction activity is very strong,” said Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay. “It is not slowing down.”
“We haven’t had a break in the past six months,” said Greene County Building Official Tim Tweed. “It has kept us busy.”
Residential home sales also have remained steady after a pause in the early days of the pandemic as sellers and real estate professionals made adjustments for the coronavirus, such as disinfecting and taking preventative measures in showing houses.
“As predicted, our prime buying and selling season shifted to the summer,” said Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors President Kristi Bailey in a release about July’s market in the region. “Both sales and prices are posting some record numbers, and sellers accepted a record number of new contracts last month. The only thing holding the market back is lack of inventory.”
The 11-county region monitored by the association, including Greene County, had 2.5 months of inventory in July. Five months is the minimum for balanced real estate market conditions. The number of active listings was down 42 percent from July last year, according to the real estate association.
BUILDING ACTIVITY
In Greeneville, revenue from building permits totaled $75,823 from March 1 through Aug. 31, according to Seay.
If the current volume continues, this year is trending to be the second highest in history, he said. In 2018-19, the permits totaled $160,000, and this current year could conclude close to that and be the second highest on record, Seay continued.
While there was some slowing in residential construction at the beginning of the pandemic, many of the commercial projects did not slow down.
Greeneville has seen much commercial development in the past few years, including the renovations for the new tenants that opened last year in the Greeneville Commons, Seay said, and it has continued this year.
Construction projects that have been completed this year or are underway include the Aspen Dental office, the Chick-fil-A restaurant, the Fowler’s Furniture building, a new Eastman Credit Union branch, Workout Anytime in the Commons and a new Stowaway Self Storage facility.
With the ebbs and flows in the building year and variation in the type of construction, it can be difficult to compare years, Tweed said, but there has not been much change in volume in the county office.
Typically, the past six months would have had some times when the need for permits and on-site inspections slowed, providing more time for some other office functions, but so far that break has not come, he said.
The number of permits issued by the county office dipped in April to 48, the lowest during the pandemic. Since that time, the office has averaged issuing 67 permits per month. July was the busiest month for permits with 74 issued.
The amount generated by permit fees increased by 7.65% between the 2018-19 fiscal year and the 2019-20 fiscal year that closed at the end of June for the county office. For 2018-19, the fees totaled $187,312, and they totaled $201,644 in 2019-20.
MARKET STRONG
When the coronavirus began, contractors were uncertain about what they should do, Seay said, and he was called to construction sites to inspect what had been completed at that point to make sure there were no issues as some builders decided to stop.
One builder who did that had two homes under construction and resumed building them in late spring. Once they were finished this summer, both sold within 10 days of completion, Seay said.
“The contractor told me that if he had 10 more constructed, he could have sold them,” he continued.
That phenomenon is reflected in statistics for home sales from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors and local realtors.
For Greeneville, housing closings were up 1% year to date; the average sales price per house was $164,656, down 2.6% from the first seven months of last year, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. Last year was a record-level year for Greeneville.
For Greene County, residential closings are even with last year with the average price at $179,462, up 7.3% from the first seven months of last year.
According to the realtor association, homes spent less time on the market in July than any other month since 2008.
“The average single-family resale that closed last month was on the market for 98 days,” Bailey said. “The average time on market for a townhome/condo resale was 62 days, and those are averages. Half of all closings were on the market 57 or fewer days.”
“This is one of the best markets for sellers that local real estate professionals can remember,” she said. “The average listing price is beginning to push the $300,000 mark. It is up 13.4 percent from July last year. Sales in the $200,000 and below price range still account for the lion’s share of the market.”
In the local market, homes in the lower and mid-range price range are selling quickly, according to local realtor Gail Landers.
While those in the upper range above $350,000 do tend to stay on the market a little longer, they are also selling well, she said.
According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, the strong market will not be ending in the next couple of months based on pending home sales. The market does typically slow in the fall.
July was one of the strongest months for pending home sales the area housing market has seen in five years, the association stated in a release.
New approved contracts are a leading indicator because sales go under contract anywhere from 30 to 60 days before they close, according to the association. The current month’s pending sales is a predictor for what closing numbers will look like for the following two months.
Sellers accepted 980 contracts in July, a 10% increase from June that was, in turn, a 28% increase from May. While there was a lull that put the market on a downward slide in the first three months of the pandemic, the market took off in June.