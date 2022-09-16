Construction To Start On Crowfoot Alley Parking Lot Soon Sep 16, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Construction the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project in downtown Greeneville is set to begin soon.Greeneville Alderman and Parking Authority Chairman Tim Teague said during a Parking Authority meeting Friday that work would be beginning in the area in about two to three weeks.Town of Greeneville Attorney Ron Woods told the board that he had received the final easement for the drainage of the property on Thursday evening.City Administrator Todd Smith said he will work with engineering firm Vaughn & Melton and contractor Summers & Taylor to get work started as soon as possible.Once completed, the parking lot will include 102 spaces that will range from leased parking to free parking.Most parking in the lot will be free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends, according to officials. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area