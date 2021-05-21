Mental health was a major focus of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, as between 30% and 40% percent of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety and depression.
The percentages are similar in Tennessee.
“The rate has gone down slightly in the last few months, but it’s still at 35%. Compare that to 20% percent in a typical year, and you’ll quickly see the emotional impact of the past year,” a joint news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services said.
The largest barrier to improved mental health “is often the stigma of taking that first step and seeking help,” the release said.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. One of the ways the departments of Commerce and Mental Health are commemorating the month is to remind consumers about the equal footing of mental health benefits.
Mental health benefits should be treated equally by insurance providers, the news release said.
Under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008, “If a consumer’s health plan covers mental health and substance use services, the plan must match its coverage with the plan’s physical health coverage.”
Large group health plans “cannot impose annual or lifetime dollar limits on mental health benefits that are less favorable than any such limits imposed on medical/surgical benefits,” the release said.
But it adds that if a plan is “very limited, then mental health coverage will be similarly limited, even in a state with a strong parity law or in a plan that is subject to federal parity.”
“Mental health care is a vital component of health care. Caring for emotional, psychological and mental well-being is just as important as care for a physical injury,” TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said in the release.
Marie Williams, Mental Health Department commissioner, said that parity is an “essential element” to overcoming the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues.
“As more people learn that their mental health and addiction issues will be treated the same as their physical health needs, they will be more likely to ask for the help they need,” Williams said.
When it comes to mental health and substance abuse insurance coverage, consumers should remember:
- If treatment is needed for substance use or mental health, personal health insurance may cover some of the costs. That could mean the copay, number of days for staying in a hospital or treatment facility, prior authorization, prescription drug tiers and maximum benefit limits must be the same for both mental health and physical health services. “For example, if your copay is $30 for physical health services, it must be $30 for mental health services. If your plan covers 40 physical therapy visits, your plan must cover 40 behavioral health visits,” the release said.
- Mental health and substance use treatment include therapy, in-patient and out-patient treatment, medication management for detoxing and mental health disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and psychotic disorder, Applied Behavioral Analysis for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder and more.
- A health plan must provide a directory of in-network professionals and facilities that are close to the client. The law does not provide payments if the provider does not accept insurance. “If the provider does not accept insurance, then the patient would need to find a provider who does take insurance or pay for the services out of pocket,” the release said.
- Patients should contact their health insurance company to see if their plan includes mental health and substance use services, and get more information.
- If a claim is denied or a policy-holder is experiencing delays in having a claim accepted, contact TDCI Consumer Insurance Services at 615-741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.
A complaint can be filed by going to: tn.gov/insurance and selecting “File a Complaint.”
Some health plans are federally regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor. To file a complaint for a federally regulated plan, visit www.askebsa.dol.gov or call 1-866-444-3272.