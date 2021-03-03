The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has awarded a $57.5 million Phase 1 contract to Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin for the design and pilot demonstration of highly enriched uranium conversion and purification services.
The award is part of modernization efforts by the DOE/NNSA at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, according to a DOE news release.
The work may result in more jobs being added at the Erwin NFS facility, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday. The contract was announced Friday.
“This contract serves as a bridging strategy to enable Y-12 to develop and implement more modern technologies with improved efficiency and safety to carry out this mission for the long-term. This contract with NFS will result in no reduction in workforce at Y-12,” the news release said.
The National Nuclear Security Administration is modernizing facilities, equipment and processes used at Y-12 to recycle and recover HEU, some of which are over 70 years old and in need of replacement, while pursuing this bridging strategy with NFS.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The facility is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichucky River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
The NFS site occupies about 70 acres in Erwin near the river. The bridging strategy announced with Y-12 ensures the Oak Ridge facility “will continue to meet the needs of the Department of Defense and the nation,” the news release said.
Pending the results of this Phase 1 contract with NFS, NNSA will determine if a follow-up Phase 2 contract will be awarded.
If Phase 2 is pursued, NFS would provide uranium purification and conversion services to bridge the capability gap until Y-12 implements its new capabilities, the news release said.
NNSA has maintained close communication with Congress and Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann’s office in the development and execution of the bridging strategy, “especially in ensuring that Y-12 will not see a reduction in workforce related to this action,” the release said.
Fleischmann, R-Tennessee, whose district includes Hamilton and 10 other counties in the Chattanooga region, serves on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee, along with two subcommittees: Homeland Security and Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies.
“NNSA remains fully committed to Y-12 as the Nation’s Uranium Center of Excellence, as evidenced by continued increasing investments including this year’s funding of over $2 billion for national security programs on the campus,” the release said.
Laura Bailey, NFS communications manager, said Tuesday in an email that the contract calls for NFS to provide “a final design and a demonstration of the planned conversion and purification system.”
Following the demonstration, Bailey wrote that any needed machinery and equipment will be installed in an existing building at NFS.
“As the project progresses, NFS anticipates adding a modest number of new positions to support management, administrative, and technical capabilities,” Bailey said.
Bailey said the NFS system will use the Ames Process, “a time-tested chemical process developed and refined by the Ames Laboratory during the Manhattan Project,” a top-secret research and development undertaking during World War II by the U.S. government that produced the first nuclear weapons.
“During this process, uranium oxide is dissolved in nitric acid and impurities are separated by solvent extraction. The highly enriched uranium is then converted into a metal form. NFS has performed this type of work in the past, and this technology is similar to the uranium downblending process currently in use at NFS,” Bailey said.
NFS continued to function at full production during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“NFS met our government-directed objectives for 2020. As an essential business with a vital mission that supports national security, our goal was to provide a healthy work environment for our employees,” Bailey said.
In early March 2020, NFS established on-site protocols following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health. NFS worked closely with its workforce “to ensure experienced and qualified individuals were available if others were not at work due to illness or exposure to COVID-19,” Bailey said.
“I’m very proud of NFS employees for their steadfast response during a difficult time,” John Stewart, NFS president, said in a prepared statement.
NFS employees will be eligible during Phase 2 of Tennessee’s vaccine distribution plan.
“In the meantime, we have encouraged eligible employees to be vaccinated at the earliest opportunity,” Bailey said.
NFS recently received a favorable inspection report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for operations from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
The NRC found that plant operations at NFS were conducted without violations “of more than minor significance.” according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection results.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Routine onsite inspections could not be performed,” an NRC official wrote in a January letter to Stewart.
Instead, the NRC implemented “alternative ways” to complete its NFS inspection program.
The areas of safety operations, radiological controls and facility support were covered in the NRC inspections, which were conducted through a combination of remote reviews and onsite observations, the NRC official wrote.