Greene County convenience centers will be closed on Saturday due to the weather conditions.
A decision was made Friday to close the convenience centers due to the weather and hazardous road conditions, County Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Motorists are asked to take great care if they do travel on Saturday and are asked to stay at home if possible, Morrison said.
The convenience centers are to reopen at normal hours on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, wind chills are to dip into the single digits Friday night with temperatures rising to 37 on Saturday. Warmer weather is to return on Sunday as the high is forecast to reach about 50.