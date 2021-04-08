Kenny Rakestraw and daughters Aria, 6 and Sophie, 9 enjoy a Snoball at Pelican's Snoballs on Wednesday afternoon. Rakestraw, a car enthusiast, said he likes to support the local business after it supported the cruising event on Tusculum Boulevard in June, 2020. "We come here every chance we get," Rakestraw said. For Sophie, the outing was a nice way to cool down on a hot day. "We wanted snow cones because it's hot," she said. The high temperature Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, was 81 in the afternoon. The NWS forecasts high temperatures in the 70s with lows in the 50s throughout the rest of the week.