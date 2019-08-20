Crockett Park Big Pig

Catching a break from the dog days of summer is a priority for other members of the animal kingdom, like a pig at the Homestead at David Crockett Birthplace Park that was seeking relief in a mud hole in its pen as temperatures neared the 90-degree mark over the weekend. Forecasters say heat will continue through Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees each day. A break is expected Thursday, when a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the National Weather Service forecast, which then calls for highs in the mid-80s through the rest of the week.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes