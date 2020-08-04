A cooperative effort has brought a fast charge station for electric vehicles to the Davy Crockett Travel Center in Baileyton.
A partnership between Greeneville Light & Power System, Seven States Power Corporation and the travel center has made a direct current fast charge station available to provide service to electric vehicles, according to a news release from Drive Electric Tennessee.
The station, which began service in late June, can recharge an electric vehicle up to 62.5 kilowatts and can be expanded to support up to four simultaneous vehicle charges as demand increases.
In addition to the collaborative efforts that made it possible, the new charging station is significant in that it provides a needed, reliable place to replenish battery stores along the Interstate 81 and Interstate 40 corridor between the Tri-Cities and Knoxville, the release stated.
“It’s a great location,” said Bill Carroll, who led the project for Greeneville Light & Power. Carroll, who was the utility’s president and chief executive officer, retired from the power company on July 1. “It was a good, cooperative effort between our partners.”
“There’s an ongoing effort that entities like Drive Electric Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are involved with to fill in what we’re loosely calling a ‘Fast 50’ plan, to have a direct current fast charging station every 50 miles along Tennessee’s corridors,” said Brad Rains of Seven States Power Corp. “This location fits the criteria almost perfectly.”
Drive Electric Tennessee is a statewide initiative involving dozens of local, state and national stakeholders working to see 200,000 electric vehicles on the state’s roads by 2028. This also includes efforts to ensure a sufficient charging infrastructure statewide.
“This project in particular shows what can happen when a group of passionate local stakeholders can leverage the support of larger organizations and create these opportunities within their communities,” said Virginia Salazar Buda, Drive Electric Tennessee coordinator.
“I can’t begin to tell you how grateful we are to have partners like Seven States Power working to develop projects like these, not to mention the passionate and forward-thinking local organizations that are leading the charge to ensure that Tennessee is an electric transportation leader in the Southeastern USA,” she continued.
The collaboration that brought the charging station to the travel center highlights the importance of the participation of local stakeholders to help with decision-making and leadership in installations, according to the release.
Bob Grubbs, general manager of Davy Crockett Travel Center, sees the value for the community and for travelers passing through.
“We felt this was a unique opportunity to offer a great service to our customers and also be a part of the new wave of electric vehicles and electric charging,” Grubbs said. He said the travel center has been operating in Baileyton for over 40 years.
“Our center caters to both car and truck traffic, and being able to charge vehicles here is now one of many services we offer to our customers,” Grubbs said.
To provide equipment and operational consulting on the installation, Greeneville Light & Power turned to Seven States Power Corporation, a partner it had worked with in the past to install electric chargers in Greeneville.
“When Bill Carroll came to me about direct current fast charge installations, we were eager to get involved with him to help with product selection, acquisition, site selection and installation,” Rains said.
Projects like this work best when local stakeholders are engaged at every level, he said.
“When you know the local people that own the facility, when you know the people who’ll provide the power locally, that’s what makes these sorts of projects happen,” Rains continued. “It’s local people who care about their communities and want to see this sort of development come.”