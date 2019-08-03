cora.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville resident Ellie Lowery, from left, visitor Cora Lowe, resident Fredia Proffitt, visitor Cadelyn Day and resident Katherine Anderson enjoy ice cream on the front porch of the center. Using the profits from her lemonade stand, Lowe purchased ice cream, hot fudge and sprinkles and took them to the assisted living community with her mother, sister and friend in order to host an ice cream party for the residents. “Everyone had a wonderful time,” Morning Pointe Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech said. “It was so thoughtful and generous of Cora to spend her hard-earned money on our residents. We were so happy to have fun with this sweet group of kids.”

 Special To The Sun