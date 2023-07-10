Corgi race 1 - 1.jpg

Corgi competitors race for home during one of the corgi races held Friday night at the Greeneville Flyboys game at Pioneer Park. Ten corgis, whose owners are members of the Corgis of Greeneville group, participated in a series of races held during the baseball game. Proceeds from the races, sponsored by Southbound Real Estate, went to benefit local pet rescues.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Bryan Cannon
  

