Corgi Races A Hit At Flyboys Game Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Corgi competitors race for home during one of the corgi races held Friday night at the Greeneville Flyboys game at Pioneer Park. Ten corgis, whose owners are members of the Corgis of Greeneville group, participated in a series of races held during the baseball game. Proceeds from the races, sponsored by Southbound Real Estate, went to benefit local pet rescues. Photo Special To The Sun/Bryan Cannon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes