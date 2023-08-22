Corgis of Greeneville Collects Pet Food For Rescues

The Corgis of Greeneville group held a pet food drive Aug. 12 outside Tractor Supply Co. at the Greeneville Commons shopping center. More than 700 pounds of pet food was donated to local animal rescues. Pictured is Laela Weems and her corgi, Cooper, along with a hungry onlooker. Organizers offer thanks to the public and Tractor Supply for hosting the event.

 Photo submitted via Corgis of Greeneville
  

