Mr. Boots and Maisy are among the corgis looking forward to making new friends at the Corgis of Greeneville group's "Easter Egg Hunt Kickoff" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. The newly formed Corgis of Greeneville group plans to meet regularly, allowing pets and their owners a chance to socialize with each other, organizers said. The event is for corgi-breed dogs only.
Local corgi owners will gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at David Crockett Birthplace State Park for the first meeting of the new Corgis of Greeneville group.
“Come and bring your corgi on an Easter egg hunt with a professional photographer on site to capture this fun event. A costume will be provided for them to wear posing with an Easter backdrop,” according to a news release from the group.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park is at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road in Limestone.
The group will meet at Pavilion 2 near the park entrance. There will be a “Corgis of Greeneville” banner on the pavilion, event co-coordinator Jenny Melton said.
The event is an opportunity for area corgi owners to meet and socialize. They will be accompanied by their corgis, Melton said.
Many corgi owners are excited about the new club.
“I’ve got quite a bit of feedback,” she said.
For those interested in joining the club, a $15 cash membership fee will be collected to help defer the cost of materials and other items to be purchased for future club events.
The names of those who join the club will be entered into a drawing for prizes to be awarded at the gathering. Additional tickets can be purchased for the raffle.
Complimentary treats for the dogs will be available.
“Please make sure your dog is on a leash,” Melton said.
More information about future gatherings will be discussed at the meeting. There will also be a donation box set up to help defer expenses for future events.
For more information, contact Jenny at 423-972-5079 or Victoria at 786-999-5675 to RSVP.
“We look forward to meeting everyone and their corgi fur babies at our first Corgis of Greeneville gathering,” Melton said.