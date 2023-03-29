Corgis Eagerly Anticipate Saturday Gathering

Mr. Boots and Maisy are among the corgis looking forward to making new friends at the Corgis of Greeneville group's "Easter Egg Hunt Kickoff" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. The newly formed Corgis of Greeneville group plans to meet regularly, allowing pets and their owners a chance to socialize with each other, organizers said. The event is for corgi-breed dogs only.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Jenny Melton


