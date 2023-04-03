A corgi smile speaks volumes in explaining why so many people are devoted to the diminutive but lion-hearted breed.
More than 50 corgis and their owners gathered Saturday at the inaugural meeting of the Corgis of Greeneville group, held at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
Organizers said the gathering is the first of many to be held in the future.
Owners socialized and compared notes. Closer to the ground, their “fur baby” pets exchanged sniffs and greetings.
Corgis have become one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. The American Kennel Club recently ranked the Pembroke Welsh corgi as the 11th most popular breed. Some owners point to the well-documented love Great Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth had for her corgis as one reason for their popularity.
Corgis may be short in stature, but more than compensate with their affectionate, outsize personalities and intelligence.
Rex Gibson and Victoria Gibson were on hand with Mr. Boots, who sired some of the puppies at the event. Victoria Gibson and Jenny Melton helped organize Corgis of Greeneville.
“I can’t remember the last time I was surrounded by this much cuteness,” Rex Gibson said. “If I was a dog, my tail would be wagging.”
He said corgis have many positive attributes.
“They’re the most affectionate dog you’ve ever seen. They’ll follow you everywhere. They have amazing personalities and they’re extremely smart,” Gibson said.
Jasmine Cody was at the event with her four corgis: Basil, Sophie, Sarah and ‘Eine’, short for Einstein.
“Their temperament, their personality, we got addicted. After we got our first one, we just kept going,” Cody said.
Jeff Melton, Jenny Melton’s husband, said corgis “are just very active and fun to be around and they are smart, too.”
Natasha Gray said her corgi Dee Dee just wants to be where she is.
“As soon as I hit the ground, she takes off too,” Gray said.
Jennifer Schulze brought along her corgi, named Roomba.
“She’s my only child,” Schulze said.
Many corgis have an aversion to vacuum cleaners and other noise-making appliances.
“We wanted it to be vacuum-related,” Schulze said of the name.
Stephanie Platt and her corgi puppy, Atlas, were enjoying the fellowship with other owners and dogs on Saturday. Atlas is the third corgi Platt’s family has welcomed into their home.
“They’re just amazing. To have a butt like that and not have to work for it, he is just the sweetest dog,” Platt said.
Corgis can display a stubborn streak, but that makes them all the more endearing to some.
“I like their intelligence even though they’re stubborn (but) he’s one of the smartest animals I have ever seen,” said Deborah Weigle of her corgi, Whiskey.
Weigle was impressed with Saturday’s turnout.
“I had no idea there was this many corgis in the area,” the Erwin resident said.
Victoria Gibson was also pleased with how many people came to the first meeting of Corgis of Greeneville. She and Jenny Melton signed up new members of the group during the meeting. More events will be announced in upcoming months.
“I am overwhelmed, absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled that so many people turned out on a day like today with the wind,” Gibson said. “This is a huge success.”
The Pembroke Welsh corgi originated as a cattle-herding dog breed in Pembrokeshire, Wales. It is one of two breeds known as a Welsh corgi. The other, distinguished by its full tail, is known as the Cardigan Welsh corgi.
New members are welcome. For more information about the Corgis of Greeneville, visit the group’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The group’s web address is corgisofgreeneville.com.
Full disclosure: the author and his wife are the proud parents of two corgis, Tes and Glynnis.