Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the alleged theft of $8,347 worth of corn from a Mosheim man.
The corn owner hired a man to haul corn to Virginia to sell to another party. Two loads were taken there in March and the suspect had the person who received the corn write checks to him rather than the owner, Deputy Mike Shipley said in a report.
The checks were written for 1,855 bushels of corn hauled in a semi trailer to Virginia. The suspect had previously delivered corn for the victim without incident, the report said.
The apparent fraud was reported Thursday. A suspect is named in the report.