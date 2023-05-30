SGHS Honors Grads 2023 - 1.jpg

The South Greene High School Honors Graduates photo published in the 2023 Graduate Edition incorrectly identified one of the graduates. The graduates are, bottom row from left: Sophia Myers, Mackenzie Ailshie, Gavin Boyle, Julia Fanning, Rachel Aiken, Arianna Grasso, Lucianna Reiser; middle row from left: Kalie Brooks, Avery Good, Haley Susong, Hunter Toth, Lily Southerland, Breyden Nelson; and top row from left: Evan Bowman, Joseph Cole, Macey Snapp, Andrew Thornburg, William Stokes, Courtney Johnson, Jordyn Roderick.

 Robert Luna

