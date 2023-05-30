Correction: SGHS 2023 Honors Graduates May 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The South Greene High School Honors Graduates photo published in the 2023 Graduate Edition incorrectly identified one of the graduates. The graduates are, bottom row from left: Sophia Myers, Mackenzie Ailshie, Gavin Boyle, Julia Fanning, Rachel Aiken, Arianna Grasso, Lucianna Reiser; middle row from left: Kalie Brooks, Avery Good, Haley Susong, Hunter Toth, Lily Southerland, Breyden Nelson; and top row from left: Evan Bowman, Joseph Cole, Macey Snapp, Andrew Thornburg, William Stokes, Courtney Johnson, Jordyn Roderick. Robert Luna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes