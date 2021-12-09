Measures are being taken to correct deficiencies identified in Greeneville Police Department policies following an officer survey conducted in November.
General dissatisfaction expressed by many officers was a factor in the dismissal Monday of Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum.
Low morale and administrative shortcomings will be among the items addressed in an ongoing review of departmental practices and policies, City Administrator Todd Smith said Wednesday.
“As soon as I received the report, I started making a list of immediate actions, intermediate actions, and long-term actions we should look at with the police department,” Smith said.
One area being reviewed, Smith said, is the role of human resources in hirings and promotions in the police and fire departments.
“Also, we are going to review the training expectations for auxiliary officers,” he said. “There are minimum training requirements, and we are going to set expectations for completing those requirements.”
Issues within the police department came to light in September, when town officials received an employee complaint alleging “discrimination and harassment” in the police department.
An internal review was started by Smith and town Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller. The review included a department-wide voluntary survey of about 55 officers. Smith and Fuller reviewed survey results and requested University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Services to conduct an external review of the department.
Many responses in the survey cited examples of Crum’s abrasive management style. Overall study results indicated generally low morale in the police department, and included claims of discriminatory actions against female officers and allegations of favoritism in promotions and other areas.
The study included specific recommendations for improvement by three MTAS consultants. Crum oversaw many of the administrative functions within the department, as delegated by police Chief Tim Ward.
Recommendations include addressing morale issues “created by the assistant chief,” elimination of favoritism practices, eliminating discriminatory practices toward women, ending a practice cited by some officers of dismissing parking tickets issued to certain individuals, creating management benchmarks in the auxiliary police unit that comply with Peace Officer Standards and Training requirements, and revision of the Civil Service system as regards hiring to include human resources in the process and “fair testing.”
“I will be working with the departmental leadership in making these changes in the department,” Smith said. “We have already started on these items.”
The “Job Satisfaction and Morale of the Police Department” study was conducted by departmental human resources. The three MTAS employees who served as consultants in reviewing the survey represent different areas of expertise, Smith said.
“One member is a former city manager representing administration, another is a former HR professional, and the third member is a retired law enforcement officer,” he said.
MTAS provides technical assistance to municipal governments in Tennessee, including Greeneville.
Smith and Ward said this week the process of selecting a new assistant police chief is underway.
“We are talking some options through. It might be a week or two before an assistant chief is named,” Smith said.