A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Thursday at the Sonic restaurant, 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
A Sonic employee told police that the fake $100 bill was received from a man and woman when they paid for food. The counterfeit bill was identified Thursday night when it was being placed in a safe.
Video footage of the suspects may be available, the report said.
The report is one of several recently received by Greene County law enforcement agencies about counterfeit $100 bills being passed at local businesses.