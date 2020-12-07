Counterfeit currency continues to turn up at Greene County businesses.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at the Sonic restaurant, 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report.
The Sonic manager told police he found the fake $20 bill Sunday night in the cash drawer. He did not immediately know when it was received.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed on Friday at a Marathon Quick Stop Market on Asheville Highway, according to a Greeneville police report.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Friday afternoon at Stuckey’s, 10025 Lonesome Pine Trail.
A man wearing camouflage overalls and a blue shirt came into the business about 5:20 p.m. Friday and attempted to pay for merchandise with a fake $20 bill, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report.
The clerk noticed the bill was counterfeit and called the manager, who notified the sheriff’s department. The suspect gave the clerk an unverified name.
The manager said that several days earlier while looking at a counterfeit bill, a customer in the store said she heard of a man by that name who was making counterfeit money, the report said.
All the counterfeit bills were placed into evidence by authorities.