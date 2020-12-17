A counterfeit $20 bill was included Wednesday in a deposit made at a Greeneville Federal Bank branch.
A bank employee identified the man who made the deposit. The man owns a jail commissary business.
The man told police that he didn’t know which jail the counterfeit bill came from. The bill was placed into evidence.
Also on Wednesday, Greeneville police identified a man who allegedly passed $160 in counterfeit $20 and $10 bills Saturday at Walmart.
A detective’s report said that 37-year-old Brandon Lee Hayes is currently in custody in Hamblen County, charged with criminal simulation. Hayes is also wanted in Jefferson County.