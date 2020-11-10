More counterfeit money in different denominations has turned up on Greene County.
Greeneville police went to an Andrew Johnson Bank branch Monday morning and spoke with a clerk, who said a counterfeit $50 bill was included in a deposit from the Quick Stop market at 210 W. Bernard Ave.
The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Two counterfeit $20 bills were passed Sunday at Walmart, a Greeneville police officer said in another report.
An unknown suspect used the fake $20 bills to purchase merchandise, a loss prevention employee told police.
The bills were taken into evidence.
An attempt to pass a counterfeit $100 bill was made about 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wendy’s restaurant at 13350 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, a sheriff deputy’s report said.
A manager told deputies that a man in the drive-through line ordered $12 worth of food and asked an employee if he could break a $100 bill to pay for it. After checking the bill with a counterfeit marker, the employee notified her manager, who told the man it was counterfeit.
The man “acted surprised, then mad, but it appeared he knew it was fake,” the report said.
The man drove away.