The Greene County 911 computer-aided dispatch system should be fully implemented by early March, county 911 Director Jerry Bird said Tuesday.
Certification for communications will be obtained and some technical issues relating to the CAD system conversion are being resolved by the software provider, Bird told the 911 board of directors.
“Everything is going good,” Bird said. “February is what they are shooting for.”
Vendor ID Networks, Inc., is in the process of transferring data such as call records stored in the current system to the new server.
When the CAD system is ready, “power phones” will be installed at 911 Dispatch, Bird said.
The power phones will standardize questions on every emergency call. A software program provides pre-set questions for dispatchers reacting to different types of emergency scenarios
Licensing connected to the new phone system is being addressed, he said.
Under the central dispatch system, Greene County 911 handles calls from Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Greeneville Fire Department, volunteer fire departments in the county, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, and the Highlands Air Rescue and Transport service.
County 911 dispatch is in the process of interfacing with all first response agencies so information can be entered into the system en route on calls.
“They’re working on all the pieces of the puzzle to get everything implemented,” Bird said after the meeting.
Training for recently hired 911 dispatchers continues. Funding is place for 18 full-time positions. There are currently 17 full-time and six part-time dispatchers, including the two completing training, Bird said.
Full-time dispatchers are supplemented by part-time employees, many of whom are law enforcement officers working shifts on their off days.