The meeting of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at the Greene County Health Department has been cancelled.
The next Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at the county health department.
“We will look forward to our next, safer opportunity to meet,” Wendy Peay, a coalition coordinator, said in a news release.
A Ballad Health representative will give a presentation about Adverse Childhood Experiences at the April 16 meeting.
The meeting speaker planned for Thursday, Jeremy Graham of True Hope Ministries, will be rescheduled at a later date.