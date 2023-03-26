County Board Of Zoning Appeals Meeting Tuesday Mar 26, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Advertising Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy