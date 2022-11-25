County Board Of Zoning Appeals Will Meet Tuesday Nov 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 North Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greene County Board Zoning Institutes Conference Room County Board Of Zoning Appeals Annex County Courthouse Appeal Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Report: Multiple Items Shoplifted From Walmart Roberts Furniture Changing Owners, Keeping Traditions Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory