The Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station is back in full operation by both local governments.
The Greene County Commission approved an agreement Monday for joint operation of the Landfill and Transfer Station by the county and the Town of Greeneville. The agreement was approved in late June by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The agreement outlines responsibilities in the operation of the demolition landfill by the town and the transfer station by the county on the Old Stage Road site. The site is owned jointly by the county and town.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said that the operations thus far are going “good,” but there have been challenges as most of the equipment that has been inherited is well worn. The county Solid Waste Department has done a great job in working with what they have to make operations work, Morrison added.
The governments had been negotiating with GFL Environmental for the disposal of solid waste and demolition waste from the town and county, including operation of the facilities, but felt that it could be more cost efficient for the Landfill and Transfer Station to be operated locally.
GFL Environmental operated the Landfill and Transfer Station as part of its previous contract that also involved hauling and disposing the waste at its landfill facility at Lowland in Hamblen County. In the new agreement, the county is hauling the household garbage to GFL’s landfill.
There was one part of the agreement that was not part of the document approved by the town, explained County Attorney Roger Woolsey. The agreement approved by the county calls for the current scales operator at the Transfer Station, a town employee, to train a county employee who will take over its operations. In its approval, the Greeneville board gave the mayor and city administrator the authority to negotiate regarding the employee.
In other business, the commission voted to adopt a revised handbook for all county departments and employees with the exception of the Greene County Highway Department. Revisions have been made in the handbook in an effort to established unified personnel policies and procedures for employees in each department.
Each of the department heads have said that they will adopt the handbook, except for Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell.
Asked about why the Highway Department was not going to adopt the handbook, Swatsell said the action was due to the recommendation of the Tennessee County Highway Officials Association. State law permits an elected department head to adopt employee policies and procedures.
Swatsell said the action was not intended to “buck the system” or be in opposition to the county policy. The department’s policy is similar to the county’s handbook, particularly in sections regarding legal guidelines and the Family Medical Leave Act, he said.
The accrual of time is also similar, he said, but the Highway Department employees do differ from many of the county departments in that they work four, 10-hour days per week.
After much discussion, Swatsell said that such things as accrual of days off may need to be revisited in the department’s policy.
In response to a question about the department adopting it later, Woolsey explained that any department can opt in or out as the handbook takes effect on Nov. 1 or 30 days after the commission makes a change to the policy.
The commission also voted to refer a resolution seeking the use of funds from the Highway Department’s unassigned fund balance reserves for the purchase of equipment back to the commission’s Highway Committee.
The resolution sought the purchase of a new paver and five dump trucks. Swatsell said they were needed to replace equipment that is worn out.
In extended discussion, commissioners expressed concern about reducing the reserves and the need for a cost for each piece of equipment from bids. The resolution sought $1 million from the unassigned fund balance to make the purchase, which would leave about $1.5 million in it if approved. The commission then decided to refer the resolution back to the Highway Department.
After suspending the rules to consider items not on the advertised agenda, the commission approved a resolution to declare two cabins at Kinser Park surplus property and a similar resolution to declare the West Pines Elementary School property surplus with its proceeds go to the Greene County Board of Education.
The Kinser Park resolution also authorizes the county’s purchasing agent to sell or dispose of the structures. Kinser Park Committee Chairman and Commissioner Lyle Parton explained the resolution is needed due to insurance premiums increasing significantly due to the liability the insurance carrier says the two cabins are to the park.
Morrison said the action had to be taken soon as the insurance carrier has told the park operator that its insurance will be canceled if some action is not taken in regard to cabins. He noted that the cabins have been inspected by County Building Official Tim Tweed, who has determined that the deteriorating structures, which have not been occupied for two decades, cannot be feasibly repaired.
The West Pines School resolution is similar in that it allows the disposal of the property. Woolsey explained that the county’s school board has already taken action to declare the site surplus and approved the sale of a majority of the property and giving the county the portion where the West Pines Convenience Center is located.
In his research, Woolsey said that it did not appear the commission would need to take any action. However, the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Service advised that the county legislative body take action so there would be no future question, he added.
The deed for the property was made to Greene County for the benefit of the county school board to use, Woolsey said, explaining that older deeds were written that way because school boards were not allowed to own property at the time.