The Greene County Board of Education will consider protocols for allowing booster athletics at its meeting Thursday.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
If approved, the Framework for Returning to School document would be amended to allow booster athletics under substantial COVID-19 as long as protocols are followed.
Protocols would include required temperature checks for all spectators, coaches, players and team personnel prior to every practice and game. A log must be kept with this information for all players. Spectators would be expected to wear a facial covering and players would be instructed to use their own water bottles.
The board will also hear and discuss updates and details in preparation for a return on Monday to in-person instruction full time for schools that can maintain social distancing of at least 3 feet, per CDC guidance for districts operating under critical infrastructure designation.
In a called meeting Sept. 3, Director of Schools David McLain presented two options for a return to in-person instruction per the board’s request.
The two options included a return on an AA/BB hybrid schedule or a full-time return in schools that can maintain social distancing of 3 feet while schools where that is not possible would utilize the hybrid option.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton said the board liked aspects of both plans and proposed a third option which involved combining them to start on the hybrid model and then return full-time where possible.
The board voted in favor of Tipton’s combination of the two plans, which sent all students not enrolled in the full-time online learning option back first on the AA/BB hybrid plan on Sept. 10 with Sept. 28 decided as a start date for full-time in-person instruction in schools that can maintain social distancing.
McLain will report to the board on any updates or concerns that have come up since Sept. 10. McLain said on Sept. 3 that district and school leadership had determined social distancing with all students enrolled in in-person instruction present in the building would be possible in elementary and middle schools but only one high school, North Greene. McLain said he would discuss the issue again with school principals and report back to the board.
The board will also consider support of legislation, also on the city school board’s agenda, to suspend state standardized testing for the 2020-21 school year and to maintain state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding for the 2021-22 school year.
Approval by the state legislature of the moratorium on testing would allow educators and school personnel to focus fully on recoupment of academic, social and emotional skills affected by the extended closures, which amount to a loss of roughly two months of instruction. The resolution also requests that if state standardized testing does continue in any format during the 2020-21 school year that the results be used as metrics of student progress rather than to determine district rankings.
Also on the agenda is a resolution in support of a Basic Education Program (BEP) Hold Harmless Legislation for the 2021-22 school year. The resolution is a request that state legislature approve BEP funding of equal or greater amounts for the 2021-22 school year as districts received for the 2020-21 school year. This would prevent loss of funding due to any decline in enrollment due to COVID-19.
The board will also consider an auction proposal for the sale of the former West Pines and Sunnyside elementary schools.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel.