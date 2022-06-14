A workshop is scheduled Friday for the Greene County Board of Education to discuss expanding career and technical education (CTE) programs for high school students.
A resolution passed by the Greene County Commission in April instructed the board to “explore, study and formulate a plan” to relocate the CTE and vocational programs currently offered at the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the district’s four high schools, which could lead to the district ceasing to use the Technology Center in future years.
The technology center has operated without any formal general agreement since it opened in 1974, with the city school system as the center’s fiscal agent.
Members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards meet quarterly at the center to discuss and oversee it, and in October, the Joint Board discussed but could not come to full agreement on a new joint operation agreement, which is needed now especially for federal grant oversight.
The Joint Board did not discuss the issue further at its next meeting in January, and in April, the commission passed the resolution by Commissioner Teddy Lawing to instruct the board to explore and propose alternatives to utilizing the Greene Technology Center.
The workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Greene County Schools Central Office, 910 W. Summer St.