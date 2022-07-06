The Greene County Board of Education's request for $15 million from the Greene County Commission to add six new vocational programs of study to Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools was approved by the Greene County Education Committee on Tuesday.
Education Committee members Bill Dabbs, Paul Burkey, Lloyd "Hoot" Bowers, and Dale "Bud" Tucker voted to pass the resolution on to the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee. Education Committee member Tim White was absent from the meeting.
The Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses would be added to the two schools over the coming years, and include physical additions to each building.
The resolution approving the $15 million in funding for the addition of CTE programs will also require approval from the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee and the full Greene County Commission.
The plan as it is currently proposed would give Chuckey-Doak and West Greene high schools respectively 22,848 square feet and 15,980 square feet of additional space for full on-campus welding, auto mechanics, industrial electricity, health sciences, culinary arts and cosmetology programs.
The construction and HVAC programs currently taught at the Thomas Howard McNeese Center neighboring the Greene Technology Center would also be moved to Chuckey-Doak
At Chuckey-Doak High School, eight additional classrooms and three shops would be constructed. At West Greene High School, six additional classrooms and two shops would be built.
According to the plan, additional programs of study would also be added at South Greene and North Greene high schools through a partnership with Walters State Community College, but without the need for additional classroom or shop space to be constructed.
Walters State instructors would travel to the high school campuses to provide instruction.
The CTE plan was drafted in response to a resolution made by Commissioner Teddy Lawing and passed by the commission in April instructing the school system to “explore, study and formulate a plan to relocate vocational education for Greene County high school students from the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the high schools in Greene County.”
If the plan is funded and comes to fruition, it would ultimately remove Greene County Schools from the Greene Technology Center, where some courses not currently offered or included in the plans to offer at local high schools are taught.
A myriad of concerns led the County Schools District to explore leaving GTC, including disagreements over a memorandum of understanding with Greeneville City Schools officials involving the hiring process for principal at GTC.
Overall student population has declined, scheduling can be difficult due to the required two blocks students must spend at the center, the physical size of the county means some students may spend an hour or more on the bus to attend GTC, and students often prefer to stay at their home school with their friends anyway, Greene County leaders have noted.
Changing requirements from the state have tightened students’ schedules and incentivized CTE credentials by raising the amount of funding the school receives. Since Greeneville City Schools serves as GTC’s fiscal agent, Greene County Schools students’ home high schools do not get credit in the form of state funding from students earning credentials at GTC.
The district will continue to utilize GTC at least for the next year, if the commission approves the funding request for the district to pursue the plan, and the county school board has already met jointly with the city to approve a budget for GTC for the next year.
High School Supervisor and CTE Director Dr. Cindy Bowman told the Education Committee on Tuesday that about 15% of Greene County Schools students travel to GTC to take classes.
According to Bowman, in 2020, a total of 227 Greene County Schools high school students took at least two vocational classes at a Greene County high school. Sixty-one Greene County high school students took at least two vocational classes at GTC.
The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will consider passing the resolution and moving it through to the Greene County Commission during its meeting on Wednesday. The Budget and Finance Committee will meet at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler Street, at 1 p.m.