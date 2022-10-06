The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee approved the purchase of two ambulances with power loaders during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The $471,852 purchase will also have to be approved by the full Greene County Commission at a future meeting of the county governing body.
The purchase of the two ambulances is being undertaken in an effort to keep up with the ambulance replacement schedule of Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services, according to EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis.
Manis explained to the committee that EMS tries to follow a replacement schedule of two new ambulances per year, leading to the entire fleet being replaced every six years.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances stay in primary service for about five years, according to Manis, with about 60,000 miles being put on a primary service ambulance each year. An ambulance usually has about 300,000 miles on it before it comes off primary service and is placed in reserve status for another two or three years.
“This may be the last chassis for ambulances that we get for awhile,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
Supply-chain issues have continued to plague EMS organizations looking for equipment and ambulances, according to Manis.
Manis told the committee that about 80,000 orders were placed for the type of ambulance chassis that Greene County-Greeneville EMS uses, but only around 10,000 chassis were manufactured.
Morrison said that a vendor in North Carolina notified EMS that they would have two ambulance chassis coming available, which helps the county circumnavigate possible supply-chain issues and shortages.
Manis told the EMS board in late July that he hoped the new ambulances could arrive by Thanksgiving, if approved. The EMS board approved the purchase of the ambulances then.
Manis said Tuesday that the two ambulances being purchased will also fully standardize the county’s local EMS fleet.
“Once we get these two ambulances, every ambulance will be identically designed and set up the same way,” Manis said. “Except for the numbers on the side of them, you won’t be able to tell the difference between them.”
Manis noted that one ambulance would remain different by design. The ambulance reserved for non-emergency transports of patients to and from nursing homes and other destinations is slightly different because it does not require the same amount of equipment or space in its patient area.
Two power loaders will be purchased and fitted to each ambulance, as well.
The loaders, which cost about $20,000 apiece, help with loading patients into an ambulance. The mechanical system allows for a patient to be loaded by a single person, with minimal strain or manual lift.
The power loaders have helped keep EMS workers healthy and on the job, helping to eliminating back and shoulder injuries.
“In four years we have not seen the first workers’ comp claim deal with shoulders or backs or anything like that. That is a testament to that equipment,” Manis said.
Manis also told the committee that the power load system has about double the life use of an ambulance. Therefore, when an ambulance is rotated out of service after six years, the power loader can be removed from it and installed on a new ambulance.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee endorsed the appropriating of $3.3 million for the expansion of Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
The Greene County Board of Education has already approved budgeting the funding for the project, however the committee and the County Commission must also approve the funding.
Funding for the addition will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans show the classroom addition totaling 16,050 square feet of instructional space.
The one-level addition includes six traditional classrooms to house sixth grade, two comprehensive development classrooms (CDC) with adjacent restrooms, and two special education classrooms.
The addition at the school’s existing front entrance also includes a handicap accessible covered porch, reception area, principal’s office, and secure lobby.
The addition will eliminate the need for two mobile units currently being used as classroom space behind the middle school.
The Budget and Finance Committee also approved appropriating $600,000 from unassigned fund balance to the building improvements capital projects fund for the replacement of the 20-year-old roof on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s workhouse and the installation of new HVAC units that were awarded to the department through a grant.
The Sheriff’s Department recently received a grant to cover the cost of replacing the 10 HVAC units on top of the workhouse with new units, and officials want to use the opportunity to replace the entire roof, as well.
The roof, which has ballast rock placed on top of it, has had issues with leaks for some time, and new issues have been uncovered as ballast rock has been removed to make way for the new HVAC units. Morrison told the committee in August that water has been cascading through a leak in the roof and into an electrical switch box, which he noticed when he toured the facility during a hard rain shower.
Director of Accounts and Budgets Danny Lowery estimated in August that the cost of the roof replacement could be over $400,000. However the actual cost of the roof replacement and HVAC unit installation has risen to about $600,000.
The additional cost is mainly due to a thicker roofing material being used for the new roof.
Morrison told the committee Wednesday the new roof will be double the thickness of the old roof, and will last twice as long.
The roof will also not require ballast rock on top of it, and it will include extra thick rubber walk pads around the HVAC units to be used for traversal by maintenance staff.
The new roof will cost about $540,000.
According to Morrison, the cost increase is also due to the grant funding being used up on the cost of the HVAC units, with no funding left over for installation. Therefore, HVAC installation had to be added to the cost.
Morrison said that the HVAC units cost more than expected, partially due to new Environmental Protection Agency standards. He said that HVAC manufactures are having to adjust to the new guidelines which caused prices to rise.
The HVAC installation and supply cost make up about $60,000 of the cost of the project.
Morrison told the committee that the new roof would “be better quality and last longer than what we have up there now.”
The committee also approved a resolution that would allow about $1.2 million of American Rescue Plan funding to be used for premium pay stipends for county employees.
The amount of premium pay an employee will receive is calculated using salary grade, full-time versus part-time status, and date of hire.
Lowery noted this was the second round of stipends for county employees, with the first one being approved in October 2021.
The County Commission will consider the roof replacement of the workhouse and the premium pay resolution at its Oct. 17 meeting.