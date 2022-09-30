County Budget And Finance Committee To Meet Wednesday Sep 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Committee Budget Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Greene Devils Escape Dobyns-Bennett Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Report: Driver Fleeing Police Causes Crash Two Big Plays Turn Chuckey-Doak’s Fortunes At South Greene