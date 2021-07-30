County Budget and Finance Committee To Meet Wednesday Jul 30, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Greene County Courthouse Annex Conference Room at 204 N. Cutler Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Man Who Allegedly Shot At Officer In Custody Attorney Identified By TBI As Man Who Died In Greeneville Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Greene Man Killed In Tractor Accident Ratliff Crowned 'Fairest Of The Fair' After Two-Year Wait Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.