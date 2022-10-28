County Budget And Finance Committee To Meet Wednesday Oct 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Committee Budget Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 'Scarecrows of Main' Contest Winners Announced Greeneville School Board Moving Forward With Construction Of New School Man Dies In Doc Hawkins Road House Fire Tullock Breaks Passing Marks, Knights Roll Telford Teen Qualifies For National CrossFit Competition