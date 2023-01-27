County Budget And Finance Committee Will Meet Wednesday Jan 27, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Enters Reckless Homicide Plea In Fentanyl Overdose Case Town Files Response To Former Assistant Police Chief Lawsuit Frye, Roderick Shine As Buffs, Rebels Split Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store MASSEY: The Greene County Jail Siege