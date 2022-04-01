County Budget And Finance Committee Will Meet Wednesday Apr 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Judicial Candidate, Judge Trade Allegations In Filings Multiple Fire Departments Attack Wind-Driven Limestone Fire Friends Bid Fond Farewell To Rhonda Craft Greeneville Man Dies In Head-On Crash Shooting Investigation Findings To Be Presented To DA Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.