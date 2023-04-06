The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee appropriated proceeds from the sale of a small herd of cattle in the budget for Greene County Animal Control during its meeting Wednesday.
The committee approved a resolution depositing $6,381 into the budget of Greene County Animal Control after the department wrangled nine cows that had been at large for an extended period of time and sold them at Volunteer Stockyards.
Greene County Animal Control received a complaint on Aug. 8, 2022, from a resident property owner concerning her neighbor's cattle running loose according to the resolution. The property owner said that the cattle damaged her property and were imposing a significant risk to citizens traveling on roads in her community.
Animal Control investigated the complaint and made contact with the owner of the cattle who told Animal Control officers that he had been attempting to round up the cattle but had been unable to do so.
Additional complaints were then received by Animal Control from other neighbors about the cattle running at large.
Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey told the committee Wednesday that many farmers have cattle get out every now and then, which is understandable, but these cattle were an ongoing issue in the community.
"These cows had been out for about six months," Woolsey said. "The neighbors of this individual were frustrated because these cows were getting into their hay and eating it, tearing up their yards and hanging around in their hay fields."
Animal Control again made contact with the owner of the cattle after receiving further complaints.
According to the resolution, the owner of the cattle told Animal Control that he had successfully caught several head of cattle, and "had then hired different individuals to attempt to corral the remaining cattle running at large using horses, four wheelers, and other methods" in an effort to apprehend the remaining renegade cattle. However, the efforts had resulted in no further success and the owner said he "was out of options."
As a result, the owner executed a release surrendering the remaining cattle running at large to Animal Control, which allowed Animal Control to "use its best efforts" to catch the cattle.
Woolsey said that the cattle were not easily captured.
"Just because you wear a badge and you're Animal Control doesn't mean that these animals are going to come to you," Woolsey said.
However, Animal Control officers, "with the assistance of other individuals using necessary equipment and supplies," were able to locate and capture the remaining wild cattle.
The nine cattle brought $6,831 after fees when sold at the stockyard on Feb. 11, and on Wednesday the committee approved that a small portion of that funding be used to "pay partial restitution to certain property owners who suffered damages from these cattle running at large for an extended period of time," according to the resolution. The remaining funding is to be used to reimburse Animal Control for their time and expense in capturing the cattle.
"We don't try to fully compensate the property owners, but we are trying to share the pain, I guess, in trying to give the property owners a little cut for the damages," Woolsey said.
In other business, the committee approved a resolution that would appropriate up to $50,000 from the county's unassigned general fund balance for the purchase of 10 laptop computers for Greene County Greeneville EMS.
The Dell Tough Books will be used on the ambulances of EMS and replace older laptops that are now taking "three of four hours to download data," according to EMS Director Calvin Hawkins.
The committee also approved a resolution that would move funding in the Greene County Highway Department budget to allow the department to pay for necessary repairs to a road grader.
"We moved that from money we already had. We just had to change the line item," Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said.
The Greene County Commission will consider giving the resolutions final approval at its meeting April 17.