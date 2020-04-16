The Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee continued hearing requests for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Tuesday.
One department made a presentation to the committee during the budget hearing, the Greene County Health Department.
Cathy Osborne, director of the Greene County Health Department, explained that there are no major changes to the department’s four budgets. The department’s budgets reflect parts of its operations that are funded locally and through state resources.
Among the possible increases included in the budget proposal are adjustments in salaries for those personnel who are paid by the state to provide funding for any possible pay increases that might be approved for all employees by the County Commission, she explained.
Osborne thanked the commission for its allocation that provides funding for a portion of the 40 employees of the department. Without the help of the county, there would not be funding for needed positions to provide quality service to the residents of Greene County, she said.
Currently, there are vacancies in two clerical positions, and the health educator post is open, Osborne said, but the department is waiting to begin the process to fill those until after the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
The budget also reflects a $20,000 grant the Health Department received during this fiscal year for the construction of a walking trail at Nolachuckey Elementary School, Osborne said.
The grant is through a state’s program that provides funding for initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles. The grant has provided funding for construction of walking trails at McDonald and Ottway elementary schools.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said he had applied for an extension to the deadline set by the grant for completion of the walking trail. The state has allowed communities to apply for the extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic. An extension to Dec. 31 has been approved, he said, which is why the grant was also included in the next fiscal year budget.
The next Budget and Finance Committee budget hearing is set for Thursday.